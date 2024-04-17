Haier India Launches New S800QT QLED Series

Haier Appliances India has introduced its new Smart QLED Series S800QT featuring a 4K display, available in sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches. This series integrates quantum dot technology for vibrant visuals and is enhanced with MEMC for smooth motion in movies and games. The TVs are designed with a sleek metal frame and support advanced features like Dolby Vision Atmos and Google TV.

Key Highlights:

Available in four sizes: 75″, 65″, 55″, and 43″ with 4K QLED display.

Features include high refresh rates, Dolby Vision Atmos, and MEMC technology.

Supported by Google TV with hands-free voice control through Far field technology.

Prices start at INR 38,990 across various retail channels.

Enhanced Home Entertainment Features

The S800QT series from Haier offers consumers a range of advanced functionalities. Equipped with Dolby Vision Atmos, the TVs provide an immersive audio-visual experience, enhancing viewer engagement with vivid picture quality and dynamic sound. Google TV integration allows access to a broad array of apps and streaming services, along with personalized content recommendations.

Gaming and Performance

Designed with gamers in mind, the S800QT series boasts a 120Hz refresh rate through Dual Line Gate (DLG) technology and 2GB RAM, ensuring smooth and responsive gameplay. The inclusion of micro dimming technology further refines picture quality, offering deep contrasts and enhanced detail for a more lifelike viewing experience.

Design and Accessibility

The series features an elegant metal design, making it a stylish addition to any living space. It also supports hands-free voice control, allowing users to manage TV settings, switch channels, and search content effortlessly through voice commands.

Pricing and Availability

The Haier S800QT QLED series is competitively priced starting at INR 38,990 and is available for purchase through both online and offline channels, making advanced technology accessible to a wide range of consumers.