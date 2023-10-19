Haier Joins Forces with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024 has announced its collaboration with Haier Appliances India (Haier India) for its upcoming edition, underscoring the union of technology and cinematic arts.

Key Highlights:

Haier India partners with DPIFF for the 2024 edition.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on 20th February, 2024 in Mumbai.

The event aims to pay tribute to the Entertainment and Film Industry in India.

Both entities emphasize the convergence of technology and cinema in their partnership.

DPIFF to honor talents from the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry, and International Film Fraternity.

The annual event, scheduled for 20th February, 2024 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, promises a congregation of celebrities, media representatives, government delegates, and esteemed figures from the film and entertainment sectors.

Mr. NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, shared his perspective on the association, stating, “Bollywood and entertainment embody the spirit of India. Our association with DPIFF is an extension of our commitment to integrate technology with India’s cinematic history. Through this collaboration, we aspire to enhance our engagement with the premium audience in India.”

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF, further emphasized the evolution of cinema, noting, “From black and white silent films to the modern vibrant spectacles, cinema has seen a vast transformation. Our collaboration with Haier Appliances India celebrates this dynamic journey.”

Haier India, guided by its philosophy of ‘Inspired Living’, has continuously aimed at offering top-tier products to its customers. The brand continues to emphasize its ‘Make in India, Made for India’ approach, combining traditional and innovative marketing tactics to solidify its foothold in the Indian market.

DPIFF, over the years, has gained prominence as a leading award ceremony in the country. The event honors contributors from the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry, and the International Film Fraternity. The organization’s mission remains consistent: to enhance and propagate the art of cinema, fostering education and cross-cultural awareness. DPIFF upholds the belief in cinema and TV series as powerful mediums that encapsulate human experiences universally.

