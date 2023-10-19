OnePlus Pad Go: Open Sale Begins on 20th October at INR 19,999

The OnePlus Pad Go is set to be available for open sale starting 20th October, 2023. OnePlus announced the tablet’s availability details, features, and pricing for the Indian market.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus Pad Go will be available from 12 noon on 20th October, 2023.

Pricing starts at INR 19,999 for the 8+128GB Wi-Fi variant.

Features a 28.85cm (11.35”) 2.4K display with 7.5mm bezels.

Adopts a 7:5 display ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits brightness.

Supports LTE connectivity in both 128GB and 256GB ROM models.

Equipped with 8GB RAM, up to 256GB ROM, and supports up to 1TB external memory.

8,000mAh battery with 33W charging.

Offers available for various bank cardholders and students.

The new tablet by OnePlus, the OnePlus Pad Go, is set to hit the market on 20th October. It will be available in both Wi-Fi and LTE versions. Interested customers can make their purchases through OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partners.

The device features a 28.85cm (11.35”) 2.4K display with 7.5mm bezels. The tablet has a 7:5 display ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The audio experience is enhanced with a quad speakers setup supporting Dolby Atmos. It comes with an 8GB RAM, and storage options include up to 256GB ROM with an additional external memory support up to 1TB via microSD card. The battery capacity is 8,000mAh with 33W charging capability. LTE connectivity is a notable feature, available in both the 128GB and 256GB ROM models. The back panel showcases a Twin Mint colorway with two green tones.

Availability, Price & Offers

The product variants and their pricing are as follows:

OnePlus Pad Go 8GB+128GB WIFI: INR 19,999

OnePlus Pad Go 8GB+128GB LTE: INR 21,999

OnePlus Pad Go 8GB+256GB LTE: INR 23,999

These will be available on platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma, and other key outlets.

There are also multiple offers for those purchasing the tablet. Discounts are available for ICICI Bank & OneCard cardholders, SBI cardholders, students, and RCC members. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad Go Folio Case will be available at INR 999 from October 20th.