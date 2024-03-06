Haier Marks 20 Years in India with Expanded Product Range and New Vision

Haier Appliances India commemorates its 20th anniversary in India by launching a new lineup of products and introducing a fresh vision themed “More Creation, More Possibilities”. The company’s long-standing presence in India is a testament to its commitment to innovation and adaptation to local consumer needs. On this occasion, Haier India also highlighted its recent growth achievements and future growth expectations, emphasizing its dedication to the Indian market.

Key Highlights:

Launched a variety of new products, including OLED & QLED TVs, Super Heavy-Duty Air Conditioners, and smart convertible refrigerators.

Unveiled smart innovations like Robo-vacuum cleaners and smart kitchen appliances.

Achieved a 25% year-over-year CAGR in India with an anticipated 35% growth in 2024.

Continued investment in expanding manufacturing capacity in India, reinforcing the “Make in India, Made for India” commitment.

Introduced industry-first products, including India’s first 3 Door Side-by-Side refrigerators and Self-Clean Inverter technology in washing machines.

Haier Appliances India, recognized for its leadership in the global appliances market, is celebrating its 20th year of operation in India. The company has marked this milestone by expanding its product range to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers. The new offerings include OLED and QLED TVs, Super Heavy-Duty Air Conditioner series, Kinouchi Black Air Conditioner, and smart convertible refrigerators among others.

The company has reported a consistent 25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in India over the years and expects a 35% growth in 2024. This growth is attributed to Haier’s understanding of the Indian market and its ability to introduce products that cater to specific local needs.

Haier India’s commitment to the Indian market is further evidenced by its investment in local manufacturing. The company has two plants in India, located in Greater Noida and Pune, which manufacture a wide range of products. This initiative not only supports the “Make in India” campaign but also ensures that products are specifically designed for the Indian consumers.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary, Mr. NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, expressed pride in the company’s journey in India, highlighting the importance of customer-inspired innovation and the commitment to making everyday life more efficient and comfortable for consumers. The unveiling of the new vision, “More Creation, More Possibilities”, aligns with the company’s objectives to foster innovation and cater to the dynamic needs of its customers.

Haier India’s journey over the past 20 years has seen the company evolve from focusing on a limited range of products to becoming an ecosystem brand with offerings across multiple categories. This expansion has been driven by a focus on customer-inspired innovations, leading to the introduction of several industry-first products.

The company’s efforts to strengthen its retail ecosystem have resulted in a vast network of sales touchpoints and an omnichannel presence, aimed at providing an exceptional customer experience. As Haier India embarks on the next phase of its journey, it remains dedicated to enhancing the lives of its consumers through innovative and smart solutions, while contributing to the country’s economic development and supporting the “Make in India, Made for India” initiative.