Happinetz India Launches Mobile Filter for Child Online Safety

Happinetz India has introduced the Mobile Filter, a new technology designed for filtering content across 4G, 5G, and Home WiFi networks to enhance child safety online. This initiative aims to provide comprehensive protection for children’s online activities, offering features such as filters, screen time schedules, and insights into online history, even when away from home.

Key Highlights:

The Mobile Filter extends Happinetz’s protective features to include 4G and 5G networks.

It aims to address the significant increase in cyber-crimes against children, with a reported 400% surge in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

A survey by Happinetz found that while 88% of parents recognize the need for parental control filters, only 39% are actively using them.

The Mobile Filter is designed to be universally compatible with 4G, 5G, and Home WiFi, ensuring children’s safety in any digital setting.

Features include uninstall protection, requiring parental permission for removal, and compatibility with phones and tablets that support 4G/5G.

Happinetz India, a company specializing in parental control solutions, has launched the Mobile Filter, a technology aimed at safeguarding children’s online experiences across various networks. The Mobile Filter represents a step forward in providing a safer digital environment for children, both at home and on the go, by incorporating filters, screen time management, and monitoring capabilities.

The introduction of this technology comes in response to the rising concern over cyber-crimes against children, with the National Crime Records Bureau reporting a 400% increase in such crimes in 2020 compared to the previous year. Happinetz’s survey indicates a gap between parental awareness and the implementation of control measures, with a significant number of parents acknowledging the importance of such technologies but not actively employing them.

Richa Singh, CEO, and Co-founder of Happinetz, emphasized the importance of the Mobile Filter in providing a reliable safety net for children online, stating, “The alarming surge in cyber-crimes against children underscores the urgency of providing robust tools for parents to ensure their children’s safety in the digital space, without exceptions. Our latest launch isn’t just a technological advancement but our commitment to providing safe internet for kids irrespective of whether they’re at home or outside. We want to build a safety system that works without exceptions.”

The Mobile Filter not only adds to Happinetz’s existing WiFi-based solution but also reinforces the company’s dedication to creating a secure online environment for children. As digital threats continue to evolve, Happinetz is committed to innovating and adapting its solutions to meet these challenges.