HARMAN Acquires Roon: Enhancing Multi-Device Audio Technology

HARMAN, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., specializing in connected technologies for various markets, has acquired Roon, a platform for music management, discovery, and streaming. This move is expected to enhance HARMAN’s existing comprehensive audio offerings.

Key Highlights:

HARMAN, a Samsung subsidiary, announces the acquisition of Roon, a music management and streaming platform.

Roon, known for its user-friendly interface and compatibility with various audio devices, will maintain its operations as a standalone business within HARMAN.

The acquisition aims to expand HARMAN’s audio offerings, leveraging Roon’s technology and device ecosystem.

Roon’s team will join HARMAN, continuing to serve and grow its community and device partnerships.

Enno Vandermeer, CEO of Roon, expresses enthusiasm for joining HARMAN, citing potential for growth and enhanced customer experiences.

Roon offers a platform designed for music enthusiasts, providing a sophisticated interface for exploring music, wide compatibility with audio devices, and a high-quality playback engine. The platform, compatible with all major operating systems, also produces hardware server appliances under the Nucleus brand.

Dave Rogers, President of the Lifestyle Division at HARMAN, commented on the acquisition, highlighting the shared commitment to delivering outstanding sound and connectivity to music fans. He emphasized the addition of Roon’s talent to HARMAN’s engineering capabilities.

Roon will continue to operate as a distinct entity within HARMAN, retaining its team and dedicated focus on its community of device partners and customers. This alignment supports HARMAN’s strategy of expanding Roon’s open device ecosystem, which already collaborates with over 160 audio brands and delivers audio to more than 1000 high-performance devices.

Enno Vandermeer, CEO of Roon, expressed excitement about joining HARMAN. He emphasized the opportunity for Roon to leverage HARMAN’s global scale and resources, while maintaining independence for business growth. Vandermeer anticipates continued advancements in data management, SaaS expertise, and consumer engagement within the partnership.