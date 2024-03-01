HARMAN and Scuderia Ferrari Renew Partnership for 2024 F1 Season

HARMAN Automotive has announced the continuation of its partnership with Scuderia Ferrari for the 2024 Formula One season, serving as an Official Partner. This collaboration not only spans marketing initiatives on the racetrack but also extends into technological advancements on the road. Ferrari is set to become the first automaker to incorporate HARMAN’s innovative in-cabin monitoring system, HARMAN Ready Care, into its next-generation road cars.

Key Highlights:

HARMAN Automotive will continue as an Official Partner of Scuderia Ferrari for the 2024 Formula One season.

Ferrari will be the first automaker to adopt HARMAN’s in-cabin monitoring system, HARMAN Ready Care, for its next-generation road cars.

The partnership will feature an integrated marketing campaign focusing on innovation and excellence.

Ferrari’s adoption of HARMAN Ready Care includes eye-gaze tracking technology to enhance driver safety by detecting and alerting distracted drivers.

Christian Sobottka, President of HARMAN Automotive, emphasized the shared commitment to pushing technological boundaries as the foundation of the partnership with Ferrari. The continuation of this collaboration is marked by an integrated marketing campaign for the 2024 race season and the introduction of key Ready Care safety features in Ferrari’s road cars. HARMAN’s Ready Care system is designed to improve road safety by using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and neuroscience to detect driver distraction and drowsiness.

The partnership underscores HARMAN Automotive’s ambition to lead in providing automotive electronics that enhance in-cabin experiences, aligning with their mission to deliver consumer experiences at automotive grade.