Havells Launches India’s First Indigenous Energy-Efficient Heat Pump Water Heaters

Sovan Mandal
February 1, 2024

Havells India Limited, a notable Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company, has introduced the country’s first domestically manufactured Heat Pump Water Heater. This new product promises up to 75% energy savings for residential applications, marking a significant advancement in water heating technology.

Key Highlights:

  • First “Made in India” Heat Pump Water Heater.
  • Up to 75% energy savings compared to traditional water heaters.
  • Can heat water up to 75℃ and yield up to 129 L/H.
  • Features include eco-mode, a high-efficiency compressor, and a micro-channel heat exchanger.
  • Equipped with a digital controller, a Feroglas-coated tank, and a multi-function safety valve.
  • Available in a 300-litre model with extensive warranty coverage.

Havells Launches India's First Indigenous Energy-Efficient Heat Pump Water Heaters

Mr. Avneet Singh Gambhir, Vice President of Havells India, stated, “Introducing the Havells Heat Pump represents a significant milestone as the first ‘made in India’ solution in this segment. This offering not only reduces energy consumption but also provides our customers with advanced, eco-friendly technology, improving their overall quality of life. We are committed to leading the way towards a greener, more sustainable future with our innovative solutions.”

The Havells Heat Pump offers continuous hot water at temperatures up to 75℃, with an efficient water yield of up to 129 L/H. Its eco-mode sets the temperature to 55° C for optimal electricity savings. The device’s state-of-the-art compressor delivers high efficiency and low noise levels. It also provides precise control for rapid heating and energy savings. The design includes a micro-channel heat exchanger for enhanced energy efficiency and a digital controller for easy temperature and timer adjustments. The water heater is suited for hard water areas, thanks to its Feroglas-coated tank capable of handling high working pressures (0.8 MPa), a multi-function safety valve, and a magnesium anode rod for rust protection, ensuring tank durability.

The product range, available in a 300-litre model, comes with a 7-year warranty on the compressor, a 5-year warranty on the inner container, and a 2-year comprehensive warranty. It features high-density PUF insulation to minimize heat loss and uses ultra-thick, superior cold-rolled steel plates for durability and safety.

Havells’ commitment to producing technically superior water heaters is evident in their state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Neemrana, which is capable of producing 14 lakh water heaters annually.

About the author

View All Posts

Sovan Mandal

With a keen editorial eye and a passion for technology, Sovan plays a crucial role in shaping the content at PC-Tablet. His expertise ensures that every article meets the highest standards of quality, relevance, and accuracy, making him an indispensable member of our editorial team. Sovan’s dedication and attention to detail have greatly contributed to the consistency and excellence of our content, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best to our readers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Recommended Video