Havells Launches India’s First Indigenous Energy-Efficient Heat Pump Water Heaters

Havells India Limited, a notable Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company, has introduced the country’s first domestically manufactured Heat Pump Water Heater. This new product promises up to 75% energy savings for residential applications, marking a significant advancement in water heating technology.

Key Highlights:

First “Made in India” Heat Pump Water Heater.

Up to 75% energy savings compared to traditional water heaters.

Can heat water up to 75℃ and yield up to 129 L/H.

Features include eco-mode, a high-efficiency compressor, and a micro-channel heat exchanger.

Equipped with a digital controller, a Feroglas-coated tank, and a multi-function safety valve.

Available in a 300-litre model with extensive warranty coverage.

Mr. Avneet Singh Gambhir, Vice President of Havells India, stated, “Introducing the Havells Heat Pump represents a significant milestone as the first ‘made in India’ solution in this segment. This offering not only reduces energy consumption but also provides our customers with advanced, eco-friendly technology, improving their overall quality of life. We are committed to leading the way towards a greener, more sustainable future with our innovative solutions.”

The Havells Heat Pump offers continuous hot water at temperatures up to 75℃, with an efficient water yield of up to 129 L/H. Its eco-mode sets the temperature to 55° C for optimal electricity savings. The device’s state-of-the-art compressor delivers high efficiency and low noise levels. It also provides precise control for rapid heating and energy savings. The design includes a micro-channel heat exchanger for enhanced energy efficiency and a digital controller for easy temperature and timer adjustments. The water heater is suited for hard water areas, thanks to its Feroglas-coated tank capable of handling high working pressures (0.8 MPa), a multi-function safety valve, and a magnesium anode rod for rust protection, ensuring tank durability.

The product range, available in a 300-litre model, comes with a 7-year warranty on the compressor, a 5-year warranty on the inner container, and a 2-year comprehensive warranty. It features high-density PUF insulation to minimize heat loss and uses ultra-thick, superior cold-rolled steel plates for durability and safety.

Havells’ commitment to producing technically superior water heaters is evident in their state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Neemrana, which is capable of producing 14 lakh water heaters annually.