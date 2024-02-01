Ranveer Singh Joins Forces with boAt as Key Stakeholder and Brand Ambassador

Ranveer Singh has recently made an investment in boAt, an Indian audio wearable brand, and has been announced as the official face of the brand. This partnership is not just a traditional brand endorsement but marks Singh’s strategic involvement in boAt’s future, aiming to enhance the brand’s influence among Gen Z and millennial consumers.

Key Highlights:

Ranveer Singh invests in boAt, taking on a significant role in the brand’s future.

Singh will lead boAt’s new campaign, “Lost in Nirvana”, as the official face of the brand.

The partnership is aimed at leveraging Singh’s understanding of youth preferences in audio products.

boAt is recognized as India’s leading audio wearable brand and ranks second globally.

The collaboration intends to revolutionize the audio experience in India through innovation and community engagement.

Singh’s involvement signifies a strategic move to fuel boAt’s growth both in India and internationally.

boAt, a prominent name in the global audio wearable market, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. In this multifaceted role, Singh has invested an undisclosed amount in the company and will also serve as the face of boAt’s audio products. This collaboration is set to invigorate the brand’s appeal, especially among younger audiences, with Singh’s deep connection to Gen Z and millennial preferences in music and style.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt, highlighted the synergy between Singh’s vibrant personality and the brand’s ethos, emphasizing their shared commitment to innovation and quality sound. Gupta expressed confidence that this partnership would propel the brand to new heights, enriching the audio experience for its community.

Ranveer Singh shared his enthusiasm for the venture, noting boAt’s alignment with his personal values around music and youth culture. He emphasized the collaborative aspect of his investment, aiming to contribute to a sound revolution in India.

The collaboration signals a strategic move for boAt, reinforcing its commitment to leading the audio wearable sector through cutting-edge technology and a focus on youth culture. With Singh’s involvement, the brand is poised to expand its reach and influence, setting new standards for the audio experience in India and beyond.

The announcement also sets the stage for the launch of boAt’s “Nirvana series”, a premium line of audio products featuring advanced technology like Active Noise Cancelling and extended battery life. Singh will spearhead the “Lost in Nirvana” campaign, designed to showcase the immersive quality of boAt’s products, promising an unparalleled listening experience.