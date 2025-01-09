Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve open for Galaxy S25 series in India

Secure your Galaxy S25 now! Pre-reserve with a token amount of Rs 1,999 and enjoy benefits worth up to Rs 5,000. Exclusive colour options and special edition models await.

Samsung is offering Indian consumers the opportunity to pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy S25 series smartphones. By paying a token amount of Rs 1,999, customers can secure their place in line to purchase the latest devices and receive benefits worth up to Rs 5,000. The pre-reserve programme is available through Samsung’s website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and participating retailers.

Pre-Reserve Benefits

Customers who pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 series device will receive an e-voucher worth up to Rs 5,000, redeemable on Samsung’s website or the Samsung Shop app. In addition to the e-voucher, pre-reserve customers will enjoy priority delivery, ensuring they are among the first to receive the new smartphones. Special edition models and exclusive colour options may also be available to those who pre-reserve.

How to Pre-Reserve

To pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 series phone, customers can follow these simple steps:

Visit Samsung’s official website. Click on the Pre-reserve button and add the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass to your cart. Pay the token amount using any available prepaid payment method. You will receive a Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass via email or SMS.

Please note: The pre-reserve programme is only available for a limited time. If the VIP Pass is not redeemed during the pre-booking period, it will be cancelled, and the token amount will be refunded.

