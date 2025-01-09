Poco X7, Poco X7 Pro to launch in India today: When and how to watch it, what to expect

09/01/2025
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Poco X7, Poco X7 Pro to launch in India today
Poco launches Poco X7 and X7 Pro in India today. Featuring MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, AMOLED displays, and powerful cameras, the X-series aims to redefine the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone segment. Watch the live stream at 5:30 PM IST.

Poco, the popular smartphone brand, is gearing up to launch its latest additions to the X-series, the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro, in India today. The launch event, taking place in Jaipur, will be live-streamed at 5:30 PM IST on the company’s official YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Anticipated Features and Specifications

While the official specifications are yet to be fully revealed, Poco has confirmed that both the Poco X7 and X7 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Speculations suggest that the X7 could feature the recently debuted Dimensity 8350, while the X7 Pro might sport the Dimensity 8400 Ultra.

Leaked information indicates that the Poco X7 could boast a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with impressive features like 3000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 1920Hz PWM dimming, Wet Touch 2.0 technology, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The X7 Pro is rumored to have a slightly larger 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Expected Pricing

Though the official pricing remains undisclosed, teasers hint that the Poco X7 Pro might be priced under Rs 30,000. Industry insiders speculate that the X7 Pro could fall within the Rs 25,000 to Rs 27,000 range, while the Poco X7 might be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 22,000. Both smartphones are expected to be available on Flipkart after the launch.

Camera and Battery

In terms of camera capabilities, the Poco X7 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 main camera with OIS and EIS, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. A 20MP front camera is likely to handle selfies. The X7 Pro is anticipated to have a similar camera setup, potentially with different sensors.

The Poco X7 Pro is said to pack a 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging, while the X7 is expected to house a 5,110mAh battery. Both devices are confirmed to run on the latest HyperOS 2.0 in India.

Durability and Performance

Adding to its appeal, the Poco X7 is confirmed to have an IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating, ensuring robust water and dust resistance.

With these impressive specifications and competitive pricing, the Poco X7 and X7 Pro are poised to make a significant impact in the Indian smartphone market.

Source.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK6hpQwwwJm0BA

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Latest Smartwatches that are available under Rs.5000 in January 2025!
Latest Smartwatches that are available under Rs.5000 in January 2025!
5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more
5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more
Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025!
Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025!
Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025!
Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025!
Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!
Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!
Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
View all stories
Latest Smartwatches that are available under Rs.5000 in January 2025! 5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025! Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025! Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More! Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!