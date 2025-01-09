Poco X7, Poco X7 Pro to launch in India today: When and how to watch it, what to expect

Poco launches Poco X7 and X7 Pro in India today. Featuring MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, AMOLED displays, and powerful cameras, the X-series aims to redefine the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone segment. Watch the live stream at 5:30 PM IST.

Poco, the popular smartphone brand, is gearing up to launch its latest additions to the X-series, the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro, in India today. The launch event, taking place in Jaipur, will be live-streamed at 5:30 PM IST on the company’s official YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Anticipated Features and Specifications

While the official specifications are yet to be fully revealed, Poco has confirmed that both the Poco X7 and X7 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Speculations suggest that the X7 could feature the recently debuted Dimensity 8350, while the X7 Pro might sport the Dimensity 8400 Ultra.

Leaked information indicates that the Poco X7 could boast a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with impressive features like 3000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 1920Hz PWM dimming, Wet Touch 2.0 technology, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The X7 Pro is rumored to have a slightly larger 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Expected Pricing

Though the official pricing remains undisclosed, teasers hint that the Poco X7 Pro might be priced under Rs 30,000. Industry insiders speculate that the X7 Pro could fall within the Rs 25,000 to Rs 27,000 range, while the Poco X7 might be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 22,000. Both smartphones are expected to be available on Flipkart after the launch.

Camera and Battery

In terms of camera capabilities, the Poco X7 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 main camera with OIS and EIS, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. A 20MP front camera is likely to handle selfies. The X7 Pro is anticipated to have a similar camera setup, potentially with different sensors.

The Poco X7 Pro is said to pack a 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging, while the X7 is expected to house a 5,110mAh battery. Both devices are confirmed to run on the latest HyperOS 2.0 in India.

Durability and Performance

Adding to its appeal, the Poco X7 is confirmed to have an IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating, ensuring robust water and dust resistance.

With these impressive specifications and competitive pricing, the Poco X7 and X7 Pro are poised to make a significant impact in the Indian smartphone market.

Source.