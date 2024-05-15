HMD Global Rebrands Nokia XR21, Emphasizes European Production and Security

HMD Global rebrands the Nokia XR21 as the HMD XR21, emphasizing local European production and enhanced security features.

HMD Global has announced the rebranding of the Nokia XR21, which will now be marketed under the company’s own label as the HMD XR21. This decision marks a significant shift in HMD Global’s strategy, aiming to establish its brand identity more independently from the legacy Nokia name.

Key Features and Specifications

The HMD XR21 retains the robust features that made the Nokia XR21 popular among users who need a durable and reliable smartphone. The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It boasts a 6.49-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and an enhanced user experience.

In terms of durability, the HMD XR21 is built to withstand extreme conditions. It carries a MIL-STD-810H military standard certification and an IP69K rating, making it resistant to dust, water, and impacts. The device is also constructed using 100% recycled aluminum, aligning with HMD Global’s commitment to sustainability​​.

Production and Availability

HMD Global has commenced the production of the HMD XR21 in Europe, specifically in Hungary, as part of their new multi-brand portfolio strategy. This move aims to cater to the growing demand for locally produced devices in Europe. The first batch of these devices includes a limited edition of the HMD XR21, available in a unique Frosted Platinum color. Only 50 units of this limited edition have been produced, with 30 units available for purchase online​.

The standard model of the HMD XR21 is priced at approximately €460 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and it will be available in various European markets including the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, and Finland​.

Strategic Implications

This rebranding initiative by HMD Global is part of a broader effort to distinguish its products in the competitive smartphone market. By producing devices locally in Europe and focusing on enhanced security features, HMD Global aims to appeal to both enterprise customers and general consumers who prioritize privacy and durability in their mobile devices. Jean-Francois Baril, CEO of HMD Global, emphasized the company’s commitment to investing in secure and sustainable technology solutions​​.