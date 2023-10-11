HMD Nokia G42 5G (16GB+256GB) Variant Launched: Powered by Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G Chipset

The Nokia G42 5G (16GB+256GB) Variant has been launched and is now available at retail outlets and on Nokia.com for 16,999/-. The smartphone offers a selection of colours: So Grey, So Purple, and So Pink.

Key Highlights:

Nokia G42 5G is now available in a 16GB+256GB variant.

It’s powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset.

The device features colours such as So Grey, So Purple, and So Pink.

Limited launch offer: Complimentary Bluetooth headphone worth Rs. 999 at select retail outlets.

The phone comes with 16GB of RAM (8GB Physical & 8GB Virtual RAM) and 256GB storage.

The Nokia G42 5G offers a two-year OS upgrade guarantee and supports Android 13 out of the box.

Features a three-day battery life with its 5000 mAh battery.

Camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, 2MP macro, 2MP depth auxiliary cameras, and an 8MP front camera.

Emphasizes sustainability with a 6.56-inch HD+ 90Hz Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen and a back cover made from 65% recycled plastic.

Nokia.com will have the device available from 18th October.

HMD Global has also launched Nokia C32 available at Rs 10,499.

The Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset powers the Nokia G42 5G. This ensures fast 5G connectivity, aiming to make this technology accessible to a wider user base. The device offers 16GB of RAM (8GB Physical & 8GB Virtual RAM) and 256GB storage space, catering to users’ storage needs. Moreover, it boasts a three-day battery life due to its 5000 mAh battery, giving users a longer period between charges.

A notable feature is its camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera, alongside 2MP macro and 2MP depth auxiliary cameras, and an 8MP front camera. Ensuring it stays current, the phone provides a two-year OS upgrade guarantee, with support for Android 13 right out of the box.

In line with sustainability efforts, the Nokia G42 5G’s production process is eco-conscious. Its 6.56-inch HD+ 90Hz Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen is encased in a 2-piece unibody design, and its back cover is composed of 65% recycled plastic.

Lastly, the HMD Global has introduced another device, the Nokia C32, available in 3 memory variants. The Nokia C32 can be purchased at retail stores, Nokia.com, and with other online partners.