GOVO Introduces GoSurround 930 Soundbar for Rs. 5,999/

With the World Cup season approaching, GOVO has launched the GoSurround 930 Soundbar. This new addition aims to cater to cricket fans looking for an enhanced audio experience during the matches. Additionally, it provides an option for those seeking to improve their festive occasions with immersive audio quality.

Key Highlights:

Introduction of the GOVO GoSurround 930 Soundbar.

The global smart home theatre systems market is projected to reach USD 10.04 billion by 2030.

The soundbar comes with multiple features including 250 Watt power, 2.1 channel, Bluetooth V5.3, and various connectivity options.

Priced at Rs. 5,999/-, available on GOVO, Flipkart, and retail stores nationwide.

The Smart Home Theatre Systems market is evolving rapidly, driven by the increasing trend of immersive home entertainment experiences and the incorporation of smart technologies into daily life. These systems integrate high-quality audio and video components with connectivity and automation capabilities, enabling users to manage their home theatres remotely and customize their entertainment experiences. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Upon the release of the GOVO GoSurround 930 Soundbar, Mr. Varun Poddar, Founder of GOVO, commented, “The GOVO GoSurround 930 is our response to the significance of this period. We have lined up a range of exclusive discounts and special offers to enhance the audio experience for users. Our goal is to make premium audio accessible to everyone, emphasizing the role of audio in connecting individuals and enhancing their experiences. The technology sector is predicted to see considerable growth, emphasizing the need for high-quality audio experiences for all.”

Features of the GOVO GoSurround 930 Soundbar:

250 Watt Power: Features 4 x 3.54″ drivers with a peak output of 250 Watts.

2.1 Channel: Includes a powerful 6.5″ subwoofer & DSP chipset.

Bluetooth V5.3: Offers automatic device connection up to 30 feet.

Multiple Connectivity: Provides easy connection with a variety of devices through AUX, USB, OPT, and HDMI.

Stylish Remote: Comes with 4 Equalizer modes – Movie, News, Music, and 3D – along with Bass and Treble controls.

Integrated Control: Integrated buttons simplify device pairing and music control.

LED Display: The system showcases a premium finish with an LED display.

The GOVO GoSurround 930 Soundbar is available for purchase at Rs. 5,999/- through GOVO, Flipkart, and other retail outlets across the nation. It is available in Platinum Black and is backed by a one-year warranty.