Honor Launches Gold-Plated Watch GS 3

Discover the new Honor Watch GS 3: A stylish, gold-plated smartwatch with over 100 workout modes, enhanced GPS tracking, and up to 14 days of battery life.

Honor has expanded its wearable lineup with the launch of the Watch GS 3 in Europe, first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. Initially released in China in January, the Watch GS 3 marks Honor’s latest foray into the premium smartwatch market, featuring a sophisticated design combined with functional technology aimed at both fitness enthusiasts and style-conscious users.

Key Highlights:

The Honor Watch GS 3 boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 326 ppi resolution.

It includes over 100 workout modes, dual-band GPS for enhanced tracking accuracy, an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, and a highly accurate heart rate monitor.

The device promises up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge, thanks to its 415mAh battery.

Available in three finishes: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Classic Gold, with the latter two options featuring a leather strap.

It runs on LiteOS, offering a familiar user interface to previous Huawei and Honor wearable users.

The Watch GS 3 is priced at €229 for the Midnight Black colorway, with the Classic Gold and Ocean Blue variants slightly higher at €249, attributed to their premium leather straps. This pricing strategy positions the Watch GS 3 competitively in the European market, offering a balance of style, functionality, and affordability.

The Honor Watch GS: A Closer Look

The Honor Watch GS with its gold-plated option adds a touch of elegance to an already capable smartwatch. Beyond its beautiful exterior, the watch boasts a durable build using 316L stainless steel. Users can enjoy the clarity of a circular 1.43” AMOLED display, offering a vast array of over 8,000 customizable watch faces to suit individual styles.

Health and Fitness Focus

The Honor Watch GS doesn’t sacrifice function for its luxurious design. The smartwatch packs a powerful suite of health-monitoring features. It offers continuous heart rate tracking, in-depth sleep monitoring, blood oxygen level measurement, and stress level analysis. For fitness enthusiasts, the watch includes over 100 sports modes, catering to a wide variety of workouts and activities.

Long-lasting and Convenient

Honor claims an impressive battery life of up to 14 days with typical use, minimizing the need for frequent charging. Plus, with fast-charging support, a quick five-minute charge can provide a full day’s worth of power.

Beyond the Gold

The gold-plated Honor Watch GS is just one option in the lineup. The smartwatch also comes in other attractive colorways for those desiring a different look. Regardless of the chosen finish, users can expect the same comprehensive feature set that has made the Watch GS series so popular.

This launch is a significant step for Honor, marking its commitment to expanding its global presence in the wearable market. With its stylish design, comprehensive fitness and health tracking capabilities, and competitive pricing, the Honor Watch GS 3 is poised to appeal to a broad audience looking for a smartwatch that doesn’t compromise on style or functionality​