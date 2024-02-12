HONOR Set to Launch New Smartwatch with Advanced Features for Fitness Enthusiasts

Hardik Mitra
February 12, 2024

This smartwatch includes a high-resolution AMOLED display, comprehensive multi-system GNSS for precise location tracking, 5 ATM water resistance suitable for swimming, and a robust battery life. It also integrates seamlessly with smartphones for a connected experience, offering a wide range of health and fitness tracking capabilities through the built-in HONOR Health app.

Key Highlights:

  • High-resolution AMOLED display for clear visuals.
  • 5 ATM water resistance, making it suitable for swimming and surfing.
  • Built-in multi-system GNSS for accurate location tracking.
  • Comprehensive health monitoring features, including heart rate, SpO2, and stress levels.
  • Impressive battery life of up to 12 days on a single charge.

The smartwatch features a 1.95-inch screen with a 410×502 resolution and a 332 PPI display, ensuring sharp and clear visuals. It is designed to withstand water activities with its 5 ATM water resistance level. The device supports GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, and QZSS satellite systems for precise navigation and tracking.

For health monitoring, the HONOR CHOICE smartwatch offers continuous tracking of heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and stress, with the ability to perform quick assessments in about 60 seconds. Its battery allows for up to 12 days of use on a single charge, addressing the needs of users with active lifestyles.

In addition to health and fitness tracking, the smartwatch includes Bluetooth 5.3 for calls and SOS functionality, along with features for menstrual cycle tracking, hydration alerts, and sedentary reminders. It supports over a hundred workout modes, catering to a wide range of physical activities.

