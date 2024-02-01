HONOR X9b 5G Introduces Advanced Durability Features

The HONOR X9b is set to usher in a new standard for smartphone durability with its introduction. The device stands out for its innovative ultra-bounce 360° anti-drop resistance and advanced cushioning technology. Achieving a Five-Star Overall Drop Resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS, the HONOR X9b is the first in the industry to do so, showcasing its capability to withstand adverse conditions like accidental drops.

Key Highlights:

First smartphone to receive a Five-Star Overall Drop Resistance certification from SGS.

Features an ultra-bounce anti-drop display designed to offer 360° protection against drops.

Incorporates a three-layer protective structure with a low-modulus cushioning material that absorbs impacts up to 1.2 times.

Equipped with 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology and hardware-level low blue light to minimize eye strain.

Utilizes Dynamic Dimming and Circadian Night Display technologies to enhance visual comfort and support healthy sleep cycles.

Boasts a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and supports 1.07 billion colors and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The HONOR X9b 5G is designed with an emphasis on durability without compromising on visual quality. Its ultra-bounce anti-drop display provides comprehensive protection on all sides, capable of resisting impacts from drops up to 1.5 meters. This robust design is complemented by an innovative three-layer protection system, which includes a buffer and sealing protection that utilizes a unique cushioning material to absorb shocks effectively.

In addition to its durability features, the HONOR X9b 5G prioritizes user comfort and well-being. It introduces a range of eye-care technologies, including 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology to reduce eye fatigue, Dynamic Dimming for adjusting the display brightness according to natural light rhythms, and Circadian Night Display to filter out blue light and support a healthy sleep cycle.

The smartphone also impresses with its display capabilities, featuring a 6.78-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. This ensures smooth, detailed visuals across a wide color spectrum, making it ideal for gaming, reading, and media consumption. The HONOR X9b 5G’s dynamic refresh rate further enhances the user experience by adapting to different activities, optimizing battery life without sacrificing visual quality.

With these advancements, the HONOR X9b 5G sets a new benchmark for smartphone durability and performance, offering users a device that is both tough and technologically sophisticated.