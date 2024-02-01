LG Electronics India Launches Cancer Support Program with Indian Cancer Society

LG Electronics India has announced the initiation of its Cancer Support & Treatment CSR Program, “Together Against Cancer,” in partnership with the Indian Cancer Society (ICS). This initiative, revealed ahead of World Cancer Day, is designed to tackle the challenges of cancer through widespread awareness campaigns, screening camps, and support for underprivileged patients across India. The program collaborates with ICS, an organization with a 70-year legacy in cancer awareness, research, and patient support.

Key Highlights:

Partnership with the Indian Cancer Society to implement a comprehensive cancer support program.

Wide-reaching awareness campaigns planned across radio, cinema, and social media platforms.

Targeted outreach in schools, colleges, and organizations for cancer education and awareness.

Over 10,000 beneficiaries to be directly reached through screening camps in Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

Financial aid for diagnosis and treatment provided to at least 150 underprivileged patients.

Holistic approach including survivorship and rehabilitation services such as counseling, educational opportunities, and vocational courses.

The program is set to address the entire spectrum of cancer care, from awareness and early detection to treatment and beyond, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in the fight against this disease. Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, MD of LG Electronics India, highlighted the company’s commitment to social responsibility and the holistic approach to cancer care, aiming to make a significant positive impact on society.

Mrs. Usha Thorat, National Managing Trustee of the Indian Cancer Society, expressed gratitude for the partnership with LG Electronics India. She emphasized the goal of driving positive communication to reduce fear around cancer and encourage regular screenings.

LG Electronics India’s initiative with the Indian Cancer Society represents a significant step towards addressing cancer challenges, offering hope and support to those affected, and contributing to a healthier society.