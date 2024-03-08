HP Launches New Services to Boost Productivity and Support Circular Economy

At the Amplify Partner Conference 2024 in Las Vegas, NV, HP Inc. unveiled a range of new and enhanced services designed to drive value for partners and their clients. These offerings include HP WEX, the company’s inaugural AI-enabled digital experience platform, and a suite of services aimed at prolonging device lifespans and promoting a circular economy. Additionally, HP introduced simplified support packages and a new managed service offering for PCs, among other updates.

Key highlights:

The introduction of WEX, HP’s first AI-enabled digital experience platform.

New programs to extend device lifespans and foster a circular economy.

The unveiling of new Managed Services offerings equipped with essential tools and support.

The launch of simplified support packages for HP Support Services.

Dave Shull, President of HP Workforce Solutions, emphasized the importance of adapting work environments to inspire a geographically dispersed workforce. HP’s latest offerings aim to assist partners in delivering exceptional work experiences, thereby generating recurring revenue streams.

HP’s Workforce Experience Platform (WEX) aims to maximize workforce potential by offering an AI-enabled digital platform. This platform is designed to enhance employee experiences through personalized technology recommendations, streamlined hardware monitoring, and improved engagement tools. WEX integrates with various operating systems and devices and collaborates with Microsoft to integrate AI-driven automation and security features.

In pursuit of a circular economy, HP introduced new initiatives to extend the usable life of devices, including a Device Life Extension Service and a Partner Certified Refurbishment program. These programs aim to optimize IT investments and reduce environmental impact by refurbishing and enhancing the performance of existing HP PCs.

Furthermore, HP has streamlined its service offerings to simplify the selling process for channel partners. New Managed Device Services (MDS), enhanced Managed Print Services (MPS), and a Managed Print Services (MPS) Subscription offer comprehensive solutions for device and print management. HP also introduced new Sales Toolkits to aid partners in expanding their services businesses.

For additional details on HP’s new services and solutions, interested parties are encouraged to visit the HP press website.