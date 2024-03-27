Huawei Watch GT 4: A Comprehensive Update for Spring

The Huawei Watch GT 4, a successor to the acclaimed Watch GT series, brings a fresh makeover this spring, focusing on health, fitness, and smart lifestyle features. Designed to cater to a wide audience, the Watch GT 4 combines traditional watch aesthetics with advanced technological functionalities.
Key Highlights
- Design and Build: Embraces a classic look with an octagonal case and options for leather, fluoroelastomer, and nylon straps, offering a fit for various wrist sizes and style preferences.
- Health Tracking: Enhanced by Huawei TruSeen 5.5+ technology, the Watch GT 4 offers detailed monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and stress, along with sleep tracking through Huawei TruSleep 3.0, and attention to women’s health.
- Fitness and Outdoor Integration: Integrates with popular services like Strava, Komoot, and Runtastic, although it lacks the ecosystem breadth of competitors such as Apple or Samsung. The watch prioritizes a solid health tracking experience over an extensive app library.
- Smartwatch Features: Provides a hassle-free smart life with Bluetooth calling, independent music playback, and customizable notifications. However, NFC payments are restricted to select regions, and there’s no eSIM support for independent calling and notifications.
- Battery Life: Outstanding battery life with up to 14 days for the 46mm model and up to 7 days for the 41mm version, marking a significant advantage over many competitors.
Health and Fitness at the Forefront
Huawei continues to focus on health and fitness, offering a suite of features that track everything from heart rate to sleep quality. The Watch GT 4 utilizes Huawei’s advanced TruSeen 5.5+ technology to ensure accurate health metrics even in extreme conditions, such as cold environments. Moreover, the inclusion of features like the Health Clovers, which promotes daily wellness tasks, demonstrates Huawei’s commitment to not just tracking health metrics but also encouraging a healthy lifestyle.
Smartwatch Capabilities
While Huawei’s ecosystem might not match the breadth of apps available on platforms like Wear OS or watchOS, the Watch GT 4 makes up for it with reliable notification management, Bluetooth call functionality, and independent music playback. However, the absence of broader payment support and eSIM functionality highlights the limitations of its HarmonyOS-based ecosystem in comparison to competitors.
Design and Aesthetics
The Watch GT 4’s design appeals to those who appreciate a blend of traditional and modern aesthetics. With its octagonal case and selection of straps, it offers a versatile look that fits various personal styles and occasions.
Battery Life: A Strong Selling Point
One of the Watch GT 4’s most significant advantages is its battery life, offering up to two weeks on a single charge for the 46mm model. This long battery life is a considerable benefit for users looking to minimize frequent charging.
The Huawei Watch GT 4 exemplifies how smartwatches can combine functionality, health tracking, and style in a single device. While it may not offer the extensive app ecosystem of its competitors, it stands out with its health features, battery life, and design, making it a strong contender in the smartwatch market.
Add Comment