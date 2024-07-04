boAt Lunar Oasis Smartwatch: A Fusion of Style and Technology

boAt, a leading name in audio and wearables, introduces the Lunar Oasis smartwatch, a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality. The smartwatch boasts a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display, an intuitive interface, and a durable metal build.

Advanced Features for a Seamless Experience

The Lunar Oasis is equipped with a QR tray for quick scanning and turn-by-turn navigation to keep you on track. Safety is prioritized with an Emergency SOS feature, while Bluetooth calling and an always-on display with a functional crown add convenience. The smartwatch is also IP68 rated, ensuring resistance to dust, sweat, and splashes, making it ideal for active lifestyles. Health monitoring is made easy with real-time heart rate and blood oxygen tracking.

Powerful Performance and Customization

Powered by a custom Hi-Tech SIFLI chipset and the in-house X1 processor, the Lunar Oasis delivers smooth performance and stunning visuals on its 2.5D Super AMOLED display. The dynamic UI offers live backgrounds, smooth transitions, and customizable themes, while the DIY Watch Face Studio allows for personalized watch faces.

Explore, Track, and Stay Connected

With onboard GPS and turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapmyIndia, the Lunar Oasis is your perfect companion for exploration. The boAt Crest App enables comprehensive health tracking, including heart rate, sleep, SpO2 levels, and stress. Activity trackers, sedentary alerts, and personalized fitness features keep you motivated.

The smartwatch seamlessly integrates with your daily life, allowing you to answer calls, receive notifications, reply to texts, and even hail an Uber from your wrist. Control music, camera, get weather updates, and utilize the Emergency SOS mode and QR Code Tray for added convenience.

Long-Lasting Battery and Durability

The Lunar Oasis is built to last, with an IP68-rated exterior that withstands various elements. A large battery and energy-efficient chipset provide up to 7 days of battery life, or up to 3 days with frequent Bluetooth calling.

Availability

The boAt Lunar Oasis smartwatch is available in three attractive colors: Olive Green Magnetic Silicone Strap, Active Black Silicone Strap, and Black Metal Strap. Priced at just INR 3,299, it can be purchased from boAt-lifestyle.com, Flipkart, and Amazon.