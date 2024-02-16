Infinix Hot 40i Launch: A New Benchmark in Smartphone Technology

Infinix has announced the launch of the Hot 40i, marking a significant addition to the smartphone market with a segment-first 32MP selfie camera and extensive storage options. The device, available from February 21, 2024, combines high-end features and design with affordability, catering to a broad user base.

Key Highlights:

India’s first 32MP selfie camera in this segment, enhancing selfie photography.

Impressive storage options with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB ROM, expandable up to 2TB.

Dual 50MP AI camera with Quad LED Ring Flash for superior photo quality.

90Hz Punch-Hole Display and a 6.6HD+ Sunlight Readable screen for clear visuals.

Features like Magic Ring for Face Unlock and a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charging.

Runs on Android 13 with XOS 13 Version for an optimized user interface.

Available in four color variants at a competitive price of INR 8,999.

Infinix’s latest offering, the Hot 40i, introduces noteworthy advancements in the smartphone segment, featuring a 32MP selfie camera and significant storage capacity of 256GB, with RAM extendable up to 16GB. This device is designed to cater to users seeking both functionality and style, equipped with a dual 50MP AI camera supported by a Quad LED Ring Flash, ensuring high-quality photography.

The Hot 40i boasts a premium design with a Skyfall Design crafted from PMMA material and an iconic camera module with Quad-LED Ring Flash. It combines aesthetics with practicality, offering a side fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the device’s 50MP Dual AI Camera, Quad LED Ring Flash, and various camera modes, including Pro mode, delivering vivid and detailed images. The 32MP front camera is a standout feature, promising high-quality selfies.

The Hot 40i doesn’t fall short on performance either. It is powered by the UniSOC T606 processor, achieving a significant AnTuTu score. The device’s 5000mAh battery supports 18W Type-C Fast Charging and reverse charging, ensuring longevity and convenience.

On the software front, the Hot 40i runs Android 13 with XOS 13, offering a smooth and intuitive user interface. It also introduces smart features like the Magic Ring for various functionalities, enhancing the user experience.

The Infinix Hot 40i sets a new standard in the smartphone industry, combining innovative technology with elegant design, at a price point that makes it accessible to a wide audience.