Samsung Opens New Premium Experience Store in Chandigarh

Samsung has inaugurated a new Premium Experience Store at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh, marking its first such store in Punjab. This store is designed to offer consumers a comprehensive look at Samsung’s products and services, including the latest smartphones, laptops, and tablets. It also introduces new zones such as SmartThings and an audio-visual section, coupled with a service centre and a phygital experience through Store+.

Key Highlights:

The store features Samsung’s latest premium design and offers a wide range of products including smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

Introduction of new zones like SmartThings, audio-visual alongside a service center, and Store+ for a phygital experience.

Exclusive offers for consumers include assured early bird giveaways, double loyalty points on transactions above INR 15000, and special discounts on Galaxy Buds FE with select Galaxy devices.

The store aims to host various Galaxy workshops focusing on AI education and photography skills as part of the ‘Learn @ Samsung’ programme.

Special benefits available such as student discounts, cashback offers, and additional benefits on purchases.

Samsung’s latest venture into the retail space with its Premium Experience Store in Chandigarh aims to provide a comprehensive shopping and service experience for consumers. Located at Nexus Elante Mall, this establishment is designed to serve as a one-stop destination for Samsung’s latest products and services, including the flagship Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphones.

Sumit Walia, Senior Director, D2C Business, Samsung India, expressed enthusiasm about the new store, highlighting its goal to offer immersive product experiences and engage with the local consumer base through various workshops and activities.

The store also introduces a phygital (physical+digital) shopping experience through Samsung’s Store+ platform, enabling customers to browse and order from an extensive range of products digitally. Additionally, customers can access financial and care services such as Samsung Finance+ and Samsung Care+ directly at the store.

Furthermore, the store promises a hassle-free after-sales service experience for smartphones and allows customers to book service calls for their consumer electronics products from home.