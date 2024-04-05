Infinix Ranks Sixth in Fast Company’s Asia-Pacific Innovators of 2024

Discover how Infinix's innovation in mobile technology earned it a top spot in Fast Company's 2024 list, highlighting its fast-charging tech, AI features, and commitment to societal impact.

In a notable achievement, Infinix has been ranked as the sixth most innovative company in the Asia-Pacific region by Fast Company, in its annual World’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2024. This ranking underscores Infinix’s role in advancing mobile technology with its focus on innovation and affordability. Key highlights from the recognition include Infinix’s introduction of 260W fast-charging technology, AI-powered noise reduction, and the Folax virtual assistant, all aimed at improving user experiences.

Key Highlights:

Recognition by Fast Company as the sixth most innovative company in Asia-Pacific.

Introduction of 260W fast-charging and AI-powered features.

Launch of the Infinix NOTE 40 Series with advanced charging technology.

Innovation at the Forefront Infinix’s position in Fast Company’s list is a reflection of its commitment to innovation, particularly in mobile technology. The company has introduced several groundbreaking features that have garnered attention. Among these is the 260W fast-charging technology, which represents a significant leap forward in reducing charging times. Additionally, Infinix has leveraged artificial intelligence to enhance user experiences, evident in features like noise reduction and the integration of the Folax virtual assistant.

The recent unveiling of the Infinix NOTE 40 Series further cements the company’s reputation for innovation. This new series is notable for its All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology, powered by the Cheetah X1 chip, which promises efficient and rapid charging capabilities.

Strategic Partnerships and Social Responsibility Infinix’s innovation extends beyond product development to include strategic partnerships and social responsibility initiatives. The company has engaged in collaborations with UNESCO and Google to support STEM programs and coding camps, reflecting its dedication to positive societal impact. Through the UNESCO CogLabs program, Infinix is committed to empowering young individuals by providing access to educational resources, thereby fostering an environment conducive to learning and innovation.