Infinix to Launch Smart 8 HD: A New Contender in Budget Smartphones

Infinix is preparing to launch the Smart 8 HD, following the success of its Smart 7 Series. The upcoming Smart 8 HD is designed to offer significant upgrades in terms of design and display, targeting the budget smartphone market.

Key Highlights:

Infinix Smart 8 HD, succeeding the Smart 7 Series, to be unveiled.

Features a 90Hz punch-hole display and a 6.6-inch HD+ Sunlight Readable screen.

Design includes a textured back panel and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Available in four color variants: Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, Timber Black, and Galaxy White.

Launch date set for 8th December, aiming to raise the bar in budget smartphone category.

The Smart 8 HD, Infinix’s latest offering in the budget smartphone segment, is set to launch with several notable features. It showcases a 90Hz punch-hole display, designed to provide a smooth and responsive user experience. The device is equipped with a 6.6-inch HD+ Sunlight Readable display, which offers 500 Nits peak brightness for clear visibility even under bright conditions.

In addition to the enhanced display, the Smart 8 HD boasts a design that focuses on both aesthetic appeal and functionality. It features a textured back panel for an improved grip and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking. These design choices contribute to the overall usability and sophistication of the smartphone.

Storage and charging capabilities of the Smart 8 HD include UFS 2.2 storage and Type C charging, aligning with current technological trends. The smartphone will be available in four different color variants: Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, Timber Black, and Galaxy White, catering to a range of consumer preferences.

The anticipation for the Smart 8 HD is high, with its launch date scheduled for 8th December. Infinix aims to set a new benchmark in the budget smartphone segment with this release.