Logitech Unveils New Wave Keys Ergonomic Keyboard

Today, Logitech announced the launch of Wave Keys, its latest ergonomic keyboard aimed at enhancing comfort and wellbeing for computer users. This wireless keyboard integrates a distinctive wave design and a cushioned palm rest into a compact layout, catering to the ergonomic needs of individuals who spend extended periods at their computers.

A recent market report by RationalStat forecasts a 4.6% growth rate in ergonomic needs over the next seven years, highlighting the increasing demand for comfortable computing solutions. Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category at Logitech India, emphasized the importance of wellbeing in workspace design, noting that Wave Keys is centered around ergonomic principles endorsed by leading experts.

The Wave Keys keyboard facilitates a natural typing position for the hands, wrists, and forearms, thanks to its wave shape. Available in Graphite and Off-White, it is designed to fit a variety of desk spaces in both home and office environments.

In line with Logitech’s commitment to sustainability, Wave Keys is a carbon-neutral product. Its packaging originates from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources, while the plastic components comprise certified post-consumer recycled plastic—61% for the Graphite model and 46% for the Off-White variant.

The keyboard’s multi-operating system compatibility allows it to connect via Bluetooth or the included Logi BOLT receiver, enhancing security. Users can connect Wave Keys to up to three devices simultaneously, including Mac, PC, and iPad, with easy switching capabilities. Additional features include the ability to personalize user experience through the Logi Options+ App, which allows the assignment of productivity shortcuts and the creation of Smart Actions for more efficient workdays.

As part of Logitech’s ERGO Series, Wave Keys joins products like the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse in the company’s portfolio of workplace wellbeing solutions. The keyboard underwent extensive user testing, including evaluations in Logitech’s Ergo Lab, and has been approved by US Ergonomics for its design and functionality.

Wave Keys will be available for purchase at a price of INR 6,995, offered in both Graphite and Off-White color options.