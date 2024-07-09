Infinix Zero Book Ultra AI PC: A New Era of Computing Begins Tomorrow on Flipkart

Infinix Zero Book Ultra AI PC with Intel Core Ultra Processor and advanced AI capabilities launches on Flipkart on July 10th, starting at INR 59,990.

Infinix is launching its revolutionary Zero Book Ultra AI PC laptop on Flipkart tomorrow, July 10th, 2024. This cutting-edge device combines advanced AI capabilities with impressive performance, setting a new benchmark for the Indian laptop market.

Unmatched Processing Power with Intel Core Ultra Processor

The Zero Book Ultra AI PC is powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra Processor, featuring an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This innovative combination delivers up to 70% faster AI generative task performance and exceptional 3D performance, all while maintaining optimal power efficiency. The laptop comes with Windows 11’s Co-pilot (preview) feature for enhanced user experience.

Immersive Visuals and Superior Performance

The integrated Intel ARC GPU enhances the laptop’s graphics capabilities, offering XE SS Frame Acceleration, Ray Tracing, and a hyper-advanced media engine for immersive multimedia experiences. With up to 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, users can expect lightning-fast data transfer and seamless multitasking.

Elegant Design and Advanced Features

The Zero Book Ultra AI PC boasts a sleek, interstellar-inspired design with a 15.6″ sRGB 100% display offering up to 400 nits brightness. It also features AI-powered BeautyCam for enhanced video calls, a quad-array audio system, and advanced connectivity options such as WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The “PC Connection” feature ensures smooth integration between Android and Windows devices.

Pricing and Availability

The Zero Book Ultra AI PC will be available in three variants:

Ultra 5: (16GB RAM + 512GB storage) priced at INR 59,990

Ultra 7: (16GB RAM + 512GB storage) priced at INR 69,990

Ultra 9: (32GB RAM + 1TB storage) priced at INR 84,990

All three variants will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting tomorrow.