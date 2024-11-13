iPhone SE 4 Reportedly Launching March 2025

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to launch in March 2025 with a 48MP camera, 6.06-inch OLED display, A18 Bionic chip, and a larger battery. Learn more about its expected specs, features, and possible price.

Whispers of the iPhone SE 4 have begun circulating, with a recent report from South Korean publication Aju News claiming a March 2025 launch. This timeframe aligns with the release pattern of its predecessor, the iPhone SE 3rd gen, which debuted in March 2022. While Apple remains tight-lipped, leaks and reports provide a tantalizing glimpse into what this next-generation budget iPhone might offer.

Production Timeline and Camera Advancements

Aju News suggests that LG Innotek, a key Apple camera partner, will commence mass production of the iPhone SE 4 camera module in December. This detail is significant because LG typically provides camera components roughly three months ahead of a new iPhone release, lending further credence to the rumored March 2025 launch date.

Perhaps the most exciting revelation is the potential camera upgrade. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to boast a 48MP rear camera, a significant leap from the 12MP sensor found in the current model. This suggests that Apple is serious about improving the photographic capabilities of its budget-friendly offering.

Delving into the Expected Features and Specifications

Beyond the camera, several other exciting upgrades are anticipated for the iPhone SE 4.

Display: A significant change is expected in the display department. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to sport a 6.06-inch LTPS OLED display. This marks a departure from the smaller 4.7-inch LCD found on the iPhone SE 3, offering users a larger and potentially more vibrant viewing experience.

Processor: Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by the A18 Bionic chip. This is the same processor expected to feature in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, representing a significant performance boost over the A15 Bionic in the current SE model.

Battery Life: Battery life is also expected to see a major improvement. Rumors suggest a 3,279mAh battery, a substantial increase from the 2,018mAh battery in the iPhone SE 3. This could translate to significantly longer usage time on a single charge.

Design and Other Enhancements: While the exact design remains under wraps, it’s speculated that the iPhone SE 4 might adopt a design language similar to the iPhone XR or iPhone 11, potentially featuring Face ID for biometric authentication. Other rumored enhancements include IP68 water and dust resistance, faster wired charging speeds, and support for the latest wireless charging standards like Qi2 and MagSafe.

Connectivity: The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be equipped with the latest connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and UWB (U1) for precise location tracking and enhanced device interaction.

Pricing and Global Availability

While Apple has yet to confirm pricing, industry analysts predict a price range between $499 (approximately Rs 42,120) and $549 (around Rs 46,400). This would position the iPhone SE 4 competitively within the mid-range smartphone market. If the March 2025 launch timeline holds true, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be available globally, with India being a key market for Apple.