iQOO may launch a Neo9 Series Smartphone with Snapdragon 8s Gen3 Processor soon

iQOO, a subsidiary of Vivo, is set to expand its Neo9 series with a new model, as revealed by a reputable blogger on Weibo. This addition will feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen3 processor, marking a significant update to the series that has already seen positive reviews for its initial models earlier this year.

Key Highlights:

New iQOO Neo9 series model to feature Snapdragon 8s Gen3 processor.

Equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz OLED display and supports 2160Hz PWM dimming for low brightness.

To maintain the 50-megapixel dual-camera setup seen in previous Neo9 models.

Expected to share design and most specifications with earlier models, with enhancements in core hardware.

Scheduled for release in April.

According to @digitchat.com’s post on Weibo, the upcoming device will sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz OLED screen, supporting 2160Hz PWM dimming to minimize eye strain in low-light conditions. Despite introducing a more powerful processor, the smartphone is expected to retain the 50-megapixel dual-camera system found in other Neo9 series devices, suggesting a focus on continuity in terms of imaging capabilities.

The yet-to-be-named model is anticipated to combine the design elements and majority of specifications from its predecessors, with key upgrades primarily in the processing unit. This strategic update signifies iQOO’s commitment to offering cutting-edge technology within its smartphone lineup.

With an official launch scheduled for April, this new model aims to strengthen the Neo9 series’ position in the competitive smartphone market, appealing to users seeking high-performance devices.