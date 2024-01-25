iQOO Neo 9 Pro Set for Launch on February 22

iQOO is preparing to launch its latest smartphone, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, in India on February 22, 2024. The new device promises significant upgrades over its predecessor, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, in various key aspects.

Key Highlights:

Launch date set for February 22, 2024.

Features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

Equipped with a 50 MP Sony IMX920 camera.

Unique dual-tone leather finish design.

Available in two variants: 8+256GB and 12+256GB.

Enhanced gaming with iQOO’s Supercomputing chip Q1.

MEMC technology for an improved video experience.

Manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

iQOO customers have access to over 670 company-owned service centers.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro, built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, aims to provide seamless performance and an enhanced gaming experience. The device has achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 1.7 million, indicating its high performance capabilities. It will be available for purchase in two configurations: 8+256GB and 12+256GB, through Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store.

For gaming enthusiasts, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro incorporates iQOO’s Supercomputing chip Q1, promising up to 144fps gaming and super resolution up to 900 pixels. The inclusion of MEMC technology aims to enhance the video viewing experience across platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

The design of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is noted for its dual-tone and premium leather finish, adding a touch of elegance and comfort. The smartphone also features a flagship 50 MP Sony IMX920 camera, known for its exceptional low-light performance, particularly in night photography. The unique squircle camera module adds to the phone’s distinctive aesthetic.

In addition to its technical features, iQOO is offering a promotional opportunity for consumers to win up to INR 40,000 as Amazon Pay balance by searching for ‘iQOO Neo 9 Pro’ on Amazon.in.

Aligning with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. iQOO also emphasizes customer service by providing access to over 670 company-owned service centers across the country. According to the 91 Mobile’s Great Indian Smartphone Survey 2023, iQOO has maintained the top position in customer satisfaction for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023.