itel Launches P55 Series with India’s First 24GB RAM and 45W Charging

itel has launched two new smartphones, the itel P55 and P55+, as part of its Power series. These models represent a significant advancement in the sub-10K smartphone segment, featuring India’s first 24GB* RAM and the highest charging speed of 45W in their price range. The P55 series aims to meet the increasing demands for long-lasting batteries, fast charging, multitasking capabilities, and enhanced storage and display quality.

Key Highlights:

The itel P55+ offers 45W charging, capable of fully charging the device in just 72 minutes.

The itel P55 is the first in its segment in India to offer 24GB* RAM.

The upcoming P55T model will be the first smartphone worldwide to feature the Android 14 Go Operating System, set to launch by the end of February.

itel’s latest launch underlines its commitment to innovation, providing high-quality features at competitive prices. “Our power series of phones remains ever-popular with users opting for advanced processing capabilities and extended battery life on their smartphones,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India. He highlighted the introduction of the Android 14 Go OS as a first worldwide, aimed at enhancing multitasking capabilities.

Both the P55 and P55+ models are designed to offer superior performance and features within the affordable segment. The P55+ features a 256GB ROM and 16GB* RAM configuration, and a 5000mAh battery supporting 45W Type-C charging. The P55, with its 24GB* RAM and 128GB ROM, also supports 18W Fast Charge. Both models are equipped with a 50MP AI Dual Camera system and a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive viewing experience.

Spec Sheet Summary:

The itel P55+ and P55 feature Android T, 256+16GB* and 128+24GB* storage configurations respectively.

Both models come with a 5000mAh battery, with the P55+ supporting 45W Type-C charging and the P55 18W Type-C charging.

Cameras include a 50MP AI Dual system and an 8MP selfie camera.

Displays are 6.6-inch HD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Additional features include side fingerprint and face unlock, Unisoc T606 Octa Core processors, and various color options.

The introductory offer includes a Rs. 500 discount on both models, with the itel P55 available online for INR 6999/- and the itel P55+ for INR 9499/-. The final addition to the Power series, the itel P55T, promises to bring Android 14 GO and a 6000mAh battery to the market by the end of February.