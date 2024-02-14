itel Launches Power Series Smartphones P55 and P55+ on Amazon

itel has launched its latest smartphones, the P55 and P55+, starting at INR 6,999 and INR 9,499 respectively. These devices are now available exclusively on Amazon, featuring significant enhancements in charging capabilities, memory, and camera technology. The P55 series aims to cater to the needs of Gen-Z consumers in India, offering advanced features at competitive prices.

Key Highlights:

The itel P55 and P55+ are exclusively available on Amazon with bank offers.

P55+ features a 45W charging capability, promising rapid battery replenishment.

P55 offers 12GB* RAM, 128GB ROM, and a 50MP AI Dual camera setup.

Both models come with Android 13, large batteries, and high-resolution cameras.

The P55+ includes a unique vegan leather design with 3D stitching.

itel, recognized for its value-driven offerings in the sub-10K smartphone segment in India, has further expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the P55 and P55+ models. According to Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, the launch represents the brand’s commitment to innovation and delivering premium features at accessible prices. The Power series smartphones stand out for their performance and feature set designed to appeal to the budget-conscious yet tech-savvy Gen-Z demographic.

The P55+ distinguishes itself with a 45W Power charging feature, enabling users to charge their phones from 0 to 100% in just 72 minutes. It also boasts a 256GB ROM and 16GB* RAM, accommodating extensive app use and media storage. The P55 complements the series with an 18W Fast Charge capability and a 5000mAh battery, aimed at providing efficient power management.

Both models offer a 50MP AI Dual Camera system, providing users with enhanced photographic capabilities to capture high-quality images. Additionally, the P55 is available in a unique 24GB* RAM variant, retailing at INR 8,999 at leading outlets, designed for those seeking superior multitasking and performance.