itel Unveils the Icon Smartwatch Featuring 1.38-Inch HD Screen and Bluetooth Calling

itel has expanded its smartwatch offerings with the launch of the Icon, a device that integrates advanced technology with a 1.38-inch spherical HD screen and Bluetooth calling. The watch also offers users a comprehensive health suite and personalization options.

Key Highlights:

1.38-inch spherical HD screen.

Bluetooth calling feature.

Comprehensive health suite including heart rate monitor and 100 sports modes.

Over 100 customized watch faces.

AI Voice assistant and smart notifications.

12-day standby time.

Retailing at INR 1599.

Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, remarked on the launch, “India’s 121% year-on-year growth in smartwatch shipments in Q1 2023 emphasizes the increasing demand for these devices in our nation. With the Icon, we hope to cater to Indian consumers and further our presence in the smartwatch domain. We are eager to enhance India’s stature as the primary market for smartwatches and continue our trajectory in wearable tech innovation.”

The Icon smartwatch is designed for users seeking a blend of style and utility. Its features include Bluetooth Calling and Quick Reply, a health suite with a heart rate monitor, and 100 sports modes. Additionally, users can choose from over 100 watch faces for personalization. The watch also provides control over music and camera remotely and an integrated AI Voice Assistant. The device ensures users stay updated with smart notifications.

The Icon is equipped with a 250mAh battery, ensuring up to 12 days of standby time, and boasts an IP68 water resistance rating. It is now available at select retailer stores.

Specs Sheet: