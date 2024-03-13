JBL Launches Eco-Friendly Speakers for Holi Festival

JBL has unveiled a new lineup of speakers in preparation for the Holi festival, emphasizing eco-friendliness and durability. The range includes the compact JBL CLIP 4 Eco and JBL Go 3 Eco speakers, alongside the more robust PartyBox Club 120 and PartyBox Stage 320 speakers, which are designed for outdoor celebrations. These products aim to enhance the festive experience while also addressing environmental concerns by using recycled materials and offering replaceable battery options.

Key Highlights:

Offers up to 18 hours of playtime, with fast charging options available for uninterrupted music. Portable and Powerful: Compact models for on-the-go use and larger, robust models for outdoor parties, all designed to deliver powerful sound and bass.

JBL’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its latest products, which are made using significant amounts of post-consumer recycled plastic and come in the company’s most sustainable packaging to date. The speakers not only aim to provide high-quality audio but also to reduce environmental impact.

The JBL Go 3 Eco and Clip 4 Eco are designed for portability, offering up to 10 hours of playtime and waterproof and dustproof capabilities. Meanwhile, the PartyBox Club 120 and PartyBox Stage 320 are suited for larger gatherings, with splashproof and dust/color proof technology, ensuring the music continues throughout the Holi celebrations.

The launch will be accompanied by on-site activations across North, East, and West India, allowing customers to experience the sound quality and durability of these speakers firsthand. Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle at HARMAN India, highlighted the blend of powerful sound and eco-friendly design in this new range, aiming to make this Holi festival memorable for both its colors and beats.

The speakers will be available in various colors on JBL.com, with the JBL Go 3 Eco and JBL Clip 4 Eco priced at Rs. 4,499 and Rs. 5,999 respectively. The PartyBox Club 120 and PartyBox Stage 320 will also be available for purchase at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively.