JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy Opens Applications for 2024

The JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy has announced the return of its program, now accepting applications from aspiring musical artists worldwide. Launched in 2023, the academy is designed to support emerging artists in their careers, offering a three-day program at the STMPD studios in Amsterdam this November.

Key Highlights:

The program supports emerging musicians, songwriters, singers, and producers.

Participants will have access to workshops led by industry experts, including Martin Garrix.

The academy focuses on music creation, branding, and business.

JBL has facilitated opportunities for alumni at various events and festivals.

Applications are open globally until April 30, 2024.

Following a successful initial launch, the academy continues its mission to provide essential knowledge, inspiration, connections, and support to artists beginning their musical careers. The 2024 edition offers 30 spots for participants to learn from industry professionals and connect with other artists.

The program includes in-depth workshops led by leading figures in the music industry, focusing on critical aspects such as music creation, branding, and business management. These workshops are designed to offer valuable insights and prepare participants for success in the music industry.

Martin Garrix, JBL Global Brand Ambassador, expressed his enthusiasm for the academy’s second edition, highlighting the inspiration drawn from the talent and creativity of last year’s participants. Robert Jan van Dormael, Vice President Marketing for Lifestyle Division EMEA and India at JBL, reiterated the company’s commitment to empowering talent and turning passion for music into a career.

Aspiring artists are encouraged to apply by submitting a motivational video and up to three music tracks that showcase their sound. For more information or to apply, visit the JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy website.