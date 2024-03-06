Consistent Infosystems Unveils New Gaming Cabinet Series

Consistent Infosystems, a prominent IT hardware and electronics firm, announced the launch of a new series of gaming cabinets designed to accommodate all motherboard sizes. These cabinets, featuring a classic brushed metal finish, include advanced cooling systems, RGB lighting, and efficient cable management. The series comprises four models: Inferno (CIG2001), Neon (CIG2002), Nexus (CIG2003), and Thunder (CIG2004), each equipped with features catering to gamers’ needs for performance and style.

Key Highlights:

The new gaming cabinets are built with a high-grade metal chassis for durability and aesthetic appeal.

Features include RGB strips, LED control buttons, a matte finish, and an advanced heat dissipation system.

The models support various motherboard sizes and include pre-installed cooling fans.

The launch expands Consistent Infosystems’ gaming portfolio, aiming to enhance user experience with modern technologies.

Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, technologically advanced products to its customers. He stated, “With the launch of these new gaming cabinets, we are expanding our gaming portfolio with updated and advanced products to provide our customers with an exceptional user experience.”

Detailed Features of the New Gaming Cabinets:

Inferno (CIG 2001) and Neon (CIG 2002): Both models support Micro & Mini ATX, and ATX motherboards, offering optional fan configurations and a glass front panel or left side panel, respectively. Nexus (CIG 2003): This model accommodates ATX/M-ATX/ITX motherboards and features three LED fans with a fixed color on the front panel. It has a white body case and a glass left side panel. Thunder (CIG 2004): Similar to Nexus in motherboard support, this cabinet includes two LED fans on the top panel and an additional fan with LED, boasting a white body case and glass side panel.

Consistent Infosystems operates more than 20 branches, owns over 300 products in its portfolio, and maintains a network of 55+ service centers and 3500+ channel partners across India. The new gaming cabinets are available nationwide through the company’s extensive distribution network.