JUST CORSECA Introduces New ANC Earbuds and Bluetooth Speaker

JUST CORSECA has unveiled its latest audio devices, the Soundwave and Skybeats True Wireless Earbuds, and the Albatross Bluetooth Speaker, in New Delhi on March 6th, 2024. These products combine advanced technology with design to improve audio experiences at competitive prices. The launch includes offers on all three products.

Key Highlights:

Soundwave Earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) with six microphones, a 13mm HIFI driver, and 40 hours of music playback.

Skybeats Earbuds provide ANC with Quad mic, IPX4 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and a 10mm HIFI driver.

Albatross Speaker offers a 20W output, RGB lights, and various connectivity options including Bluetooth, USB, AUX, FM, and TF Card.

Launch offers: Soundwave Earbuds at INR 1,599, Skybeats Earbuds at INR 1,399, and Albatross Speaker at INR 2,299.

The Soundwave and Skybeats earbuds incorporate ANC+ENC noise canceling, high fidelity drivers, and long playback times, designed for clear calls and immersive sound. The Skybeats earbuds also feature a lightweight design and water resistance for convenience. The Albatross Bluetooth Speaker distinguishes itself with a strong output, RGB lights for ambiance, and multiple connectivity options for versatile use.

Ritesh Goenka, MD of Damson Technologies, commented on the launch, emphasizing the company’s dedication to enriching lives through innovative and well-designed audio products. He stated, “With this new launch, we aim to redefine how consumers experience audio – transforming it into an emotion rather than just a sound.”

The Soundwave and Skybeats earbuds come in black and white, offering features like low latency game mode, water resistance, and advanced Bluetooth connectivity. The Albatross Speaker, known for its powerful output and visual appeal with RGB lights, also offers a wide range of connectivity options, making it suitable for any party or gathering.

These products are available for purchase at special launch prices on the company’s website, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline stores, aiming to provide consumers with high-quality audio solutions that enhance their daily lives through improved sound experiences.