itel Icon 2: Smartwatch with Functional Crown and High Brightness

Sovan Mandal
March 6, 2024

itel has recently unveiled the Icon 2 smartwatch in India, enhancing its product lineup with features aimed at improving user experience and customization. The smartwatch comes with a 1.83-inch HD display, offering vivid visuals and clarity, complemented by a brightness level of 550 nits for better visibility in bright conditions. It supports over 150 watch faces for personalization and includes an IP68 rating for water resistance, ensuring durability and versatility for users. Priced at Rs. 1099, the Icon 2 also promises a long battery life with up to 30 days of standby time and is sold with a 1-year warranty.

Key Highlights:

  • 1.83-inch HD display with 550 nits brightness for clear visibility even in bright sunlight.
  • IP68 water resistance rating, ensuring durability for outdoor activities.
  • Over 150 customizable watch faces and an additional strap included in the box.
  • Features a functional crown for navigation and boasts 100+ sports modes for fitness tracking.
  • Equipped with Bluetooth V5.3, it supports message notifications, a phone finder, AI voice assistant, weather alerts, and music control.

itel Icon 2: Smartwatch with Functional Crown and High Brightness

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, highlighted the launch as a response to the growing demand for wearable devices that combine technology with style. The Icon 2, with its functional crown and high-resolution display, aims to offer a comprehensive user experience, facilitating easy navigation and health monitoring. It features a variety of health tracking options, including 24-hour heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, alongside a dedicated female health tracker. This positions the Icon 2 as a versatile companion for health and fitness enthusiasts.

About the author

View All Posts

Sovan Mandal

With a keen editorial eye and a passion for technology, Sovan plays a crucial role in shaping the content at PC-Tablet. His expertise ensures that every article meets the highest standards of quality, relevance, and accuracy, making him an indispensable member of our editorial team. Sovan’s dedication and attention to detail have greatly contributed to the consistency and excellence of our content, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best to our readers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Recommended Video