itel Icon 2: Smartwatch with Functional Crown and High Brightness

itel has recently unveiled the Icon 2 smartwatch in India, enhancing its product lineup with features aimed at improving user experience and customization. The smartwatch comes with a 1.83-inch HD display, offering vivid visuals and clarity, complemented by a brightness level of 550 nits for better visibility in bright conditions. It supports over 150 watch faces for personalization and includes an IP68 rating for water resistance, ensuring durability and versatility for users. Priced at Rs. 1099, the Icon 2 also promises a long battery life with up to 30 days of standby time and is sold with a 1-year warranty.

Key Highlights:

1.83-inch HD display with 550 nits brightness for clear visibility even in bright sunlight.

IP68 water resistance rating, ensuring durability for outdoor activities.

Over 150 customizable watch faces and an additional strap included in the box.

Features a functional crown for navigation and boasts 100+ sports modes for fitness tracking.

Equipped with Bluetooth V5.3, it supports message notifications, a phone finder, AI voice assistant, weather alerts, and music control.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, highlighted the launch as a response to the growing demand for wearable devices that combine technology with style. The Icon 2, with its functional crown and high-resolution display, aims to offer a comprehensive user experience, facilitating easy navigation and health monitoring. It features a variety of health tracking options, including 24-hour heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, alongside a dedicated female health tracker. This positions the Icon 2 as a versatile companion for health and fitness enthusiasts.