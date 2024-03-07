Kodak to Launch New SE Series TVs on Flipkart During IPL 2024

Kodak announced the introduction of three new television models under its SE series, set to go on sale from March 9, 2024, on Flipkart. These launches coincide with the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, aiming to cater to the increased demand for home entertainment solutions during the cricket season. The new models include 24, 32, and 43-inch variants, starting at a price of INR 5,999.

Key Highlights:

Launch of 24, 32, and 43-inch TV models under Kodak’s SE series.

Sale starts on March 9, 2024, on Flipkart, aligned with the IPL season.

Prices start at INR 5,999.

Features include A35*4 processor, surround sound technology, connectivity options like Miracast, Wi-Fi, HDMI & USB, and pre-installed apps.

The SE series televisions are designed with features such as an A35*4 processor, surround sound technology, and connectivity options including Miracast, Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB. The 24-inch model offers a 20W output, while the 32 and 43-inch models provide a 30W output. These televisions come with 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of ROM, along with pre-installed apps like YouTube, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5, among others. The 32 and 43-inch variants boast a bezel-less design, whereas the 24-inch variant features a thin bezel.

Additionally, Kodak introduced the 40-inch variant in its premium 9XPRO TV series, featuring Android 11, a Realtek processor, Dolby Digital sound, and a wide array of apps and games, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar. This model is priced at INR 14,999.

Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, a Kodak brand Licensee, expressed enthusiasm for the festive season and the strategic partnership with Flipkart to offer these new models ahead of IPL 2024. Jagjeet Harode, Vice President at Flipkart, highlighted the rising demand for smart TVs in India and Kodak’s alignment with Indian customers’ preferences.

The launch also includes special offers on various Kodak models during Flipkart’s Big Upgrade Days Sale, with discounts available for Axis Credit Card payments and EMI transactions.