Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Leica Cameras

Xiaomi has officially expanded its premium smartphone portfolio in India with the debut of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. These flagship devices emphasize performance and camera advancements, targeting discerning technology enthusiasts. People were anticipating the announcement of Xiaomi 14 only but the launch of 14 Ultra came as a surprise to many. Here are all the details you need to know about both Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra 5G smartphones:

Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi 14 will retail in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration at a price of ₹69,999. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, carries a price tag of ₹99,999. Both models will be available for purchase across India on March 11th via online platforms (Amazon, Flipkart, mi.com) and Xiaomi’s network of authorized retail stores.

Xiaomi is introducing a unique Reserve Edition of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Consumers interested in early access can pre-book the device for ₹9,999 starting March 11th. Reserved devices will ship on April 8th, prior to the official April 12th sale date.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 boasts a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with Dolby Vision support, ensuring a vibrant viewing experience. It is powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, delivering seamless performance. The Leica co-engineered triple camera system promises remarkable image quality in various lighting conditions.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra differentiates itself with a larger 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, the robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a substantial battery for extended usage. Its Leica co-developed quad-camera system features a 1-inch Sony sensor, setting the stage for exceptional photographic capabilities.

Xiaomi Priority Club

Xiaomi has also announced the Xiaomi Priority Club, a service for all Xiaomi premium smartphones- Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Series and Xiaomi TVs- Mi QLED TV 75, Xiaomi OLED Vision TV 55, Xiaomi Smart TV X 65 2023. Program benefits include prioritized repairs, complimentary screen replacements, and dedicated customer service channels.

The services include: Free Priority Pick-up and Drop; a guaranteed 2 hour repair turnaround time, or the customer will be given a standby device for uninterrupted use; half-yearly phone check-up and updates; and a priority customer support.