Key Insights from Bharat 6G 2024 Conference in New Delhi

As the world continues to expand its 5G networks, the next generation, 6G, is already on the horizon. At the BHARAT 6G 2024 International Conference & Exhibition held on May 15, 2024, in New Delhi, key industry leaders and experts gathered to discuss the future of 6G technology in India.

Key Highlights:

Bharat Exhibitions organized the second edition of BHARAT 6G 2024.

The conference focused on 6G standardization and deployment in India.

Distinguished speakers included TV Ramachandran (BIF), A. Robert Jerard Ravi (DoT), and S. K. Marwaha (MeitY).

India aims to commercially deploy 6G technology by 2030.

Plenary Panel Discussion: Research and Standardization Roadmaps for 6G

The conference commenced with a plenary panel discussion featuring TV Ramachandran, President of BIF, who emphasized the importance of 6G standards. “6G standards will set a new baseline performance for networks and devices,” he stated, highlighting improvements in energy efficiency, uplink performance, and coverage.

A. Robert Jerard Ravi, DDG (SRI) of DoT, chaired the session, stressing India’s preparation for 6G and the ongoing efforts in standardization. “We aim to have a fully operational 6G network in India,” he noted.

Shri S. K. Marwaha from MeitY discussed the role of educational institutions in 6G research and called for stronger industry collaboration.

Prof. Kiran Kuchi of IIT Hyderabad thanked DoT and MeitY for their cooperation and emphasized the need for increased funding to advance 6G research.

Shri AK Mittal of TSDSI highlighted India’s active role in global 5G and 6G standardization efforts, noting international interest in India’s technological advancements.

Pradeep Bhardwaj from Syniverse reflected on the accelerated rollout of 5G standards and the importance of setting new standards for 6G.

Dinesh Chand Sharma from SESEI mentioned the rising participation of startups in 6G standardization and the need for funding mechanisms to support these efforts.

Inaugural Session: Network Evolution Beyond 5G and India’s Vision for 6G

S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, delivered a keynote speech during the inaugural session, discussing the simultaneous rollouts of 5G and 6G in India. He emphasized the government’s efforts to set standards and connect key players to ensure seamless functionality across sectors. “6G has the potential to enhance India’s digital economy and support AI-driven innovations,” he added.

Ashwani Rana, Vice President of BIF, spoke about the various activities surrounding 6G standardization and the pivotal role of AI, ML, and IoT in 6G deployment.

Shyam Mardikar, CTO of Mobility at Reliance Jio, discussed the importance of 6G in reinforcing India’s digital leadership and the need for compatibility with previous telecom generations.

Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar of COAI congratulated the government on its swift 5G rollouts and stressed the need for an amalgamation of information technology to ensure the success of 5G and beyond.

Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman and MD of TCIL, highlighted the significance of high-speed internet in rural areas, especially for healthcare and banking systems.

Sandeep Saxena from Nokia discussed the economic implications of network connectivity and the potential for 6G to fuse the digital, physical, and human worlds for improved efficiency.

Shashi Dharan, Managing Director of Bharat Exhibitions, concluded the session by emphasizing India’s strategy to deploy 6G technology by 2030, aiming for secure, intelligent, and pervasive connectivity.

Additional Sessions and Discussions

The conference also featured two technical sessions and a panel discussion, where other eminent speakers, including Jeevan Talegaonkar (Reliance Jio), Vikesh Sharma (Nokia India), and Pradeep Bhardwaj (Syniverse), shared their insights on 6G development.

India’s 6G Vision

India’s 6G vision, spearheaded by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), focuses on ubiquitous connectivity, intelligence, and sustainability. The goal is to introduce 6G technology by 2030, advancing India’s role in global telecom standards.