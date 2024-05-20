Seablip: A Pixel Art Pirate Adventure Launches in Early Access

Explore, loot, and sail in Seablip, the pixel art pirate RPG now in Early Access. Upgrade your ship, hire a crew, and uncover mysteries in this open-world adventure.

In an exciting development for gaming enthusiasts, Seablip, the pixel art pirate adventure game, has been released in Early Access. Developed by solo creator Jardar Solli, this open-world RPG is now available on Steam for PC and Mac. Priced at $14.99, Seablip offers players an immersive experience filled with exploration, strategic gameplay, and a variety of pirate-themed activities.

Gameplay and Features

Seablip invites players to embark on a nautical adventure, drawing inspiration from classics like “Faster Than Light” and “Sid Meier’s Pirates!” The game features a vibrant open world with numerous islands to explore, enemies to defeat, and treasures to uncover. Players start from humble beginnings and work their way up to becoming a feared pirate captain by enhancing their reputation through various activities.

Key activities in Seablip include:

Exploration : Navigate the high seas and discover hidden islands and mysterious secrets.

: Navigate the high seas and discover hidden islands and mysterious secrets. Ship Management : Upgrade your vessel with additional cannons, inventory space, and other enhancements.

: Upgrade your vessel with additional cannons, inventory space, and other enhancements. Resource Gathering : Chop trees, mine minerals, and water crops to gather essential resources.

: Chop trees, mine minerals, and water crops to gather essential resources. Crew Recruitment : Hire a crew to assist in your adventures and manage their roles strategically.

: Hire a crew to assist in your adventures and manage their roles strategically. Minigames and Activities: Engage in fishing, treasure hunting, and completing bounties to earn gold and build your pirate reputation.

Development and Release

Seablip’s journey began with a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2020, followed by a well-received demo during the Steam Next Fest. Jardar Solli, a self-taught coder and artist, spent over five years developing the game, dedicating more than 10,000 hours to bring his vision to life. The Early Access release on May 17, 2024, marks a significant milestone, allowing players to experience the game while Solli continues to refine and expand its features.

The full launch of Seablip is planned for 2025. During the Early Access phase, players are encouraged to provide feedback to help shape the final version of the game. This collaborative approach aims to ensure a polished and enjoyable experience for all.

Soundtrack and Additional Content

Seablip boasts a swashbuckling soundtrack composed by Christian Balvig, known for his work with various ensembles and orchestras. The soundtrack, featuring 26 tracks, is available for purchase, adding an extra layer of immersion to the pirate adventure.

Community Engagement

Jardar Solli is committed to engaging with the gaming community, inviting content creators and streamers to join the journey. Players are encouraged to share their experiences, create content, and provide feedback to help improve the game.

Seablip offers a rich and diverse pirate adventure, blending exploration, strategic gameplay, and a range of activities in a beautifully crafted pixel art world. With its Early Access release, players can now dive into this seafaring journey and contribute to the game’s development