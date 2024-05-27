Lenovo Memorial Day Sale: Legion Pro 5i Discounted by $550

Save $550 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i during Lenovo's Memorial Day Sale 2024. Discover the features of this high-performance gaming laptop and why it's a must-buy.

Lenovo’s Memorial Day Sale for 2024 is offering a substantial discount on the Legion Pro 5i, a versatile laptop designed for both gaming and productivity. This model, part of Lenovo’s Legion series, is now available at $550 off its regular price, making it an attractive option for tech enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Key Features and Specifications

The Legion Pro 5i is equipped with high-end components to ensure robust performance. Key specifications include:

Display: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, HDR 400, 240Hz refresh rate

16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, HDR 400, 240Hz refresh rate Processor: Intel Core i7-13700HX

Intel Core i7-13700HX Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6 Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM

16GB DDR5 RAM Storage: 1TB SSD

1TB SSD Operating System: Windows 11 Home

This laptop’s display is noted for its vibrant colors and high refresh rate, making it ideal for gaming and multimedia tasks. The powerful Intel processor and NVIDIA graphics card ensure smooth performance even with demanding applications and games​.

Design and Build Quality

The Legion Pro 5i boasts a robust design with a metal finish, though it leans towards the heavier side at 5.5 pounds. The laptop includes a full array of ports, enhancing its connectivity options. Despite its weight, the laptop’s build quality is appreciated for its durability and premium feel​​.

Memorial Day Sale Details

Lenovo’s Memorial Day Sale extends across various products, but the standout offer is the Legion Pro 5i’s significant discount. Originally priced at $1,759, the laptop is now available for $1,234. This deal also includes three months of Xbox Game Pass, adding extra value for gaming enthusiasts​​.

Why This Deal Stands Out

The $550 discount makes the Legion Pro 5i a compelling purchase, especially given its high-end specs and gaming capabilities. It balances work and play efficiently, making it suitable for users who need a powerful machine for both professional and recreational use. Additionally, the inclusion of Xbox Game Pass provides access to a vast library of games, enhancing the laptop’s value proposition.

Lenovo’s Memorial Day Sale offers an excellent opportunity to acquire a high-performance laptop at a reduced price. The Legion Pro 5i, with its advanced specifications and substantial discount, stands out as a top choice for gamers and professionals looking for a versatile and powerful device. For those in the market for a new laptop, this deal is worth considering before the sale ends.