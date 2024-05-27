Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for Just $25 with This Deal

In an exceptional deal, you can now upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for just $25, a significant drop from its regular price of $199. This offer is available through StackSocial, a platform known for providing substantial discounts on software. Here’s everything you need to know about this deal.

What’s Included in Windows 11 Pro?

Windows 11 Pro offers several features designed to enhance productivity and security, making it ideal for professionals and businesses. Key features include:

Enhanced Security : Windows 11 Pro includes BitLocker device encryption and Windows Information Protection to safeguard sensitive data.

: Windows 11 Pro includes BitLocker device encryption and Windows Information Protection to safeguard sensitive data. Remote Desktop : This feature allows you to remotely access your PC, making it easier to manage work from different locations.

: This feature allows you to remotely access your PC, making it easier to manage work from different locations. Hyper-V : This virtualization tool enables you to run multiple operating systems on the same machine, perfect for testing and development purposes.

: This virtualization tool enables you to run multiple operating systems on the same machine, perfect for testing and development purposes. Group Policy: This allows for better control and management of work environments, essential for IT administrators.

How to Avail the Deal

The deal is straightforward. Simply visit StackSocial’s website, purchase the Windows 11 Pro license key, and follow the instructions to upgrade your system. The offer is time-limited, so it’s advisable to act quickly to take advantage of this significant discount.

System Requirements

Before upgrading, ensure your system meets the minimum requirements for Windows 11 Pro:

Processor : 1 GHz or faster with at least two cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC).

: 1 GHz or faster with at least two cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC). RAM : 4 GB or more.

: 4 GB or more. Storage : 64 GB or larger storage device.

: 64 GB or larger storage device. Firmware : UEFI, Secure Boot capable.

: UEFI, Secure Boot capable. TPM : Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0.

: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0. Graphics Card : DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x.

: DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x. Display: >9” with HD Resolution (720p).

Benefits of Upgrading

Upgrading to Windows 11 Pro brings numerous advantages beyond just the additional features. Users will notice a modernized user interface, improved multitasking capabilities, and better integration with Microsoft services such as Teams. The operating system is designed to provide a seamless experience across devices, enhancing productivity and connectivity.

This $25 deal for Windows 11 Pro is a rare opportunity to upgrade your operating system at a fraction of the usual cost. With advanced features tailored for professional use and enhanced security, it’s a worthwhile investment for anyone looking to boost their computing capabilities. Visit StackSocial to grab this deal before it ends.