Lenovo Tab M11 Launches in India: A Blend of Power and Style at Your Fingertips

Discover the newly launched Lenovo Tab M11 in India with its 7040mAh battery, 11-inch 90Hz display, and more. Get all the specs and price details of this versatile tablet.

Lenovo has officially launched the Lenovo Tab M11 in India, marking a significant addition to its tablet lineup. The device, first introduced at CES 2024, has been eagerly awaited for its impressive features tailored for both productivity and entertainment.

The Lenovo Tab M11 emerges as a compelling option for users seeking a blend of performance, multimedia capabilities, and prolonged battery life. It sports an 11-inch IPS display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience. The display’s WUXGA resolution, coupled with a peak brightness of 400 nits and 72% NTSC color gamut, guarantees vivid and sharp visuals. Notably, the tablet is Netflix HD certified and boasts TUV eye care certification, catering to binge-watchers and avid readers alike.

Under the hood, the Tab M11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a chipset designed to deliver efficient performance across applications and gaming. The octa-core processor is complemented by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, facilitating seamless multitasking and ample space for apps and media. Users will also appreciate the tablet’s support for microSD cards, allowing storage expansion up to 1TB.

One of the most notable features of the Lenovo Tab M11 is its massive 7,040mAh battery. Lenovo promises long hours of video playback and general use, making it a great companion for long journeys or extended couch sessions. The tablet supports standard charging speeds, so be prepared for a bit of wait time when topping up the battery.

On the software front, the Tab M11 runs Android 13, ensuring a modern user experience. The tablet is available in a single ‘Seaform Green’ color option. Interestingly, Lenovo is bundling a stylus with the device, opening up possibilities for note-taking and creative expression.

Photography enthusiasts will find the Tab M11’s camera setup adequate for tablet standards. It features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, suitable for video calls and casual photography. The device runs on Android 13, with Lenovo promising two major OS updates, ensuring the tablet remains up-to-date with the latest software advancements.

Despite its robust feature set, the Tab M11 maintains a slim profile, weighing in at 465 grams and measuring 7.15 mm in thickness. It also boasts an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, adding an extra layer of durability.

The Lenovo Tab M11 has been launched with a starting price of ₹17,999 in India. This competitive pricing positions it as an attractive option for those in the market for a feature-rich yet affordable tablet​.