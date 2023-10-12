Lexar Launches Fingerprint Security JumpDrive F35 USB 3.0 in India

The digital age has accentuated the importance of securing personal and professional data. While pendrives are a common means of data storage and sharing, they have historically lacked robust safety measures against data breaches. Addressing this gap, Lexar has unveiled its JumpDrive F35 USB 3.0 in the Indian market. This fingerprint-enabled pendrive features up to 3000 MB/s sequential read performance. Given the limited availability of fingerprint-enabled pendrives in the market, the Lexar F35 USB, with its 256 AES encryption, emerges as a distinctive choice.

Key Highlights:

USB 3.0 support

Transfer speeds of up to 300 MB/s

Capacity to store up to 10 fingerprint IDs

Recognition time of less than 1 second for ultra-fast access

Hassle-free set-up without the need for any software drivers

256-bit AES Encryption for top-notch data security

Three-year limited warranty

The F35 JumpDrive offers a secure way to protect files. As collaborative projects increase in businesses, safeguarding sensitive information becomes paramount. This drive addresses such concerns by employing fingerprint authentication, preventing unauthorized data access. The device can store up to ten unique fingerprints, which ensures data protection while also granting access to selected individuals.

Replacing the traditional need for passwords or PINs, this advanced biometric system simplifies access. Users no longer need to recall codes, with rapid recognition enabling access in less than a second. After placing a finger on the drive, users can immediately proceed with their tasks. The drive’s initial set-up is uncomplicated. Users can directly plug in the device and employ the pre-existing application to establish a password and register fingerprints. Furthermore, the 256-bit AES encryption bolsters the drive’s security, mitigating risks of data loss or corruption.

The Lexar JumpDrive F35 is available in different storage capacities, including 32GB and 64GB, offering read speeds of up to 150MB/s or 300MB/s. The device can be purchased at the price of Rs. 4500 and Rs. 6000 respectively and is accessible through major online and offline retailers.