LG and Lotus Electronics Launch Central India’s Largest TV in Indore

Following the launch of the LG G2 97” 4K OLED television at Lotus Electronics in Indore, the retail chain asserts its commitment to bringing advanced technology to Central India. The new TV is engineered with features designed for an enhanced home viewing experience.

Key Highlights:

LG G2 97” 4K OLED, now Central India’s largest television, unveiled at Lotus Electronics.

TV features include a native 120Hz refresh rate and Alpha 9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K for high-quality visuals.

Supports HDR formats such as Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, and HLG for true-to-life images.

Enhanced gaming with 4K 120 fps, G-Sync and Free Sync, ALLM, and VRR.

Equipped with AI Sound Pro for a cinematic audio environment and virtual 7.1.2 up-mix.

Additional features include AI 4K upscaling, Filmmaker Mode, HGIG Mode, and Magic Motion Remote for ease of use.

In a significant event for Central Indian consumers, Lotus Electronics, a major electronics retailer, has announced the launch of the LG G2 97” 4K OLED television at their Indore location. This launch introduces a television that promises to transform the home entertainment experience with several technological enhancements.

Mr. Hong Hu Jeon, Managing Director of LG Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Korea, expressed the significance of the launch for the region, emphasizing the potential it holds for changing how viewers enjoy content at home. “We’re not just launching a television; we’re unveiling a new era of home entertainment that presents a visually immersive experience that will intrigue and upgrade the way users consume content in the comfort of their homes,” he remarked.

Mr. Gaurav Pahwa, Director of Lotus Electronics, highlighted the importance of the partnership with LG in providing superior technology to customers. “This association with LG encourages us to present Central India with an unparalleled television experience, just in time for the festive season. We’re establishing new benchmarks for home entertainment, while anticipating an increase in sales during this period,” he said.

The LG G2 97” 4K OLED is a feature-packed addition to the home theater market, offering not just exceptional picture quality but also a host of other enhancements that cater to both cinephiles and gamers alike, ensuring a comprehensive and engaging entertainment experience.