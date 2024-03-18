LG Electronics Launches Innovative MoodUPTM Refrigerator

LG Electronics, a prominent consumer durable brand in India, has introduced the MoodUPTM Refrigerator, marking a significant advancement in refrigerator technology and design. This product was launched at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and renowned fashion designers Gauri and Nainika, who showcased a collection inspired by the refrigerator’s 1.7 lakh color combinations.

Key Highlights:

Launched in collaboration with fashion designers Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week.

Features LED panels that change colors to match the user’s mood, with 1.7 lakh color combinations.

Equipped with advanced technology like Instaview and a built-in Bluetooth speaker.

Priced at INR 4,49,999 and now available in India.

LG Electronics has unveiled an innovative refrigerator that features LED panels on its doors, enabling users to change colors based on their mood and synchronize music to create a personalized ambiance at home. The MoodUPTM French Door Refrigerator offers a combination of style and functionality, designed to meet the preferences of modern households. It allows users to customize the exterior lighting through its MoodUP feature, creating a tailored ambiance.

Hwang Youngmin, Director of Home Appliances & Air Conditioner at LG Electronics India, expressed excitement about the launch, highlighting the product’s blend of style and technology as well as its customizable features and advanced functionalities. Gauri and Nainika emphasized the synergy between the refrigerator’s modern design and their fashion collection, noting the shared commitment to design and elegance.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who was the showstopper for Gauri and Nainika at the event, praised the collaboration and the inspiration drawn from the refrigerator’s color combinations. The LG MoodUPTM Refrigerator offers a range of features including the Instaview feature, retractable shelves, and smart color alarm system, enhancing both convenience and food preservation. Integrated with LG ThinQ™, it allows for remote control and monitoring, providing users with convenience and peace of mind.

This launch underlines LG’s commitment to innovation and catering to the evolving needs of Indian consumers, offering a unique blend of style and functionality in the kitchen.