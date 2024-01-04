LG Unveils Advanced Clothing Care Solution at CES 2024

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, LG Electronics is presenting its new LG Styler clothing care system. This latest version integrates a handheld, high-pressure steamer, the Dynamic Moving Hanger, and Dual TrueSteam™ technology. It aims to enhance clothes-refreshing cycles through better drying, dehumidification, and de-wrinkling performance.

Key Highlights:

The LG Styler features a new handheld, high-pressure steamer for easy wrinkle removal.

The Dynamic Moving Hanger system offers enhanced garment care, including improved dust removal and wrinkle mitigation.

Dual TrueSteam technology utilizes two heaters for precise steam control, beneficial for delicate fabrics and a sanitary cycle.

The Styler includes a built-in ventilation system for room air circulation and a dehumidification function.

It comes equipped with an intuitive LCD touchscreen for easy course selection.

The newly introduced model includes a handheld steamer, designed to eliminate the need for a separate iron. It allows users to hang clothes and initiate steam with a button press. The high-pressure steam is effective in reducing the need for ironing, and the steamer’s compact size adds to the convenience and storage.

The Dynamic Moving Hanger system, exclusive to LG Styler, is tailored for various garment types. It surpasses its predecessor by providing a twisting motion and rotating mechanism for enhanced care. This feature plays a significant role in upgraded cycles like the Fine Dust cycle, which removes dust particles by twisting and shaking garments.

LG’s Dual TrueSteam technology is a crucial component of the new Styler. It uses two heaters for steam generation, enabling more controlled steam spray. This feature is particularly beneficial for delicate fabrics and includes a Sanitary cycle that eliminates a significant percentage of germs and bacteria.

Moreover, the Styler’s built-in ventilation system aids in air circulation within the room. Its dehumidification function prevents clothes from becoming damp post-refreshment. The updated Pants Press ensures sharper creases, and the intuitive LCD touchscreen enhances user convenience.

Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, emphasized the Styler’s versatility and the company’s commitment to improving clothing care solutions. He stated, “The new LG Styler is a versatile clothing care solution that ensures optimal care for diverse fabrics, and optimal convenience for our customers.”

The new LG Styler will be showcased at CES 2024 from January 9-12 at the LG booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information on LG’s innovations at CES, visit www.lg.com/ces2024 or the LG Global YouTube channel.