Limited Time Offer: Flipkart Cuts iPhone 15 Prices by Rs 13,000

Flipkart has recently announced a series of discounts on Apple’s iPhone 15, with the device now being offered at a lowered price of Rs 66,999. This price adjustment marks a significant reduction from the initial launch price of Rs 79,900 in September 2023. Customers looking to purchase the iPhone 15 can take advantage of various bank offers and exchange deals for additional savings.

Key Highlights:

iPhone 15 now available on Flipkart for Rs 66,999, down from Rs 79,900.

Bank offers and exchange deals provide further savings.

128GB model priced at Rs 66,999; 256GB and 512GB models also discounted.

Trade-in options with substantial discounts for older iPhone models.

iPhone 15 available in five colors, with variable pricing based on color.

Features include a 6.1-inch display, Dynamic Island notch, and a 48-megapixel main camera.

Equipped with the A16 Bionic chip and an all-day battery life.

iPhone 15 Price on Flipkart

The discounted pricing on Flipkart for the iPhone 15 includes the 128GB model at Rs 66,999, a Rs 13,000 reduction from its original price. The 256GB and 512GB models are also available at reduced prices of Rs 76,999 and Rs 96,999, respectively.

iPhone 15 Offers on Flipkart

Flipkart’s bank offers and exchange discounts present an opportunity for buyers to save significantly. By using a bank card, customers can avail of a Rs 2,000 discount. Additionally, trading in an old phone can lead to savings of up to Rs 54,990. No-cost EMI plans and UPI discounts are also part of the package. For example, exchanging an iPhone 14 Pro Max for the iPhone 15 can fetch a discount of Rs 46,149, while trading in an iPhone 12 can result in a discount of Rs 20,850.

iPhone 15 Colors Availability

The iPhone 15 is offered in five colors: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. However, availability of colors may vary per model, and prices can fluctuate depending on the color selected.

iPhone 15 Specifications

The iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch display and a design similar to the iPhone 14. It features the Dynamic Island notch, replacing the traditional notch design. The main camera sensor is upgraded to 48 megapixels, enhancing low-light photography and bokeh effects. The device is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, offering improved performance over its predecessor, the A15. Apple claims the iPhone 15 provides an all-day battery life.

Top Features of the iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 introduces several notable features:

The Dynamic Island notch is now standard across all models.

A switch to the USB Type-C port for universal charging compatibility.

Advanced camera capabilities including Smart HDR, improved night mode, and 4K video recording at 60 fps.

Post-capture focus adjustment in portrait mode for enhanced photography options.